Yesterday we were talking to you about how Movistar is going to take care of the broadcast of the 2024 Spanish Super Cup, which in a few hours became one of the topics of the day. After all, football is king in our country and the appearance of a new related channel is always good news. Today what we tell you is that another operator will also offer all matches of the competition.

When it was announced yesterday the broadcast of the Super Cup from Spain In Movistar Plus+, television subscribers from other operators resigned themselves thinking that, once again, the forecasts were fulfilled. But the good news that we share with you today, and without being innocent, is that Orange will also provide support to its customers so that they can enjoy the competition.

A very important agreement

Orange announces on its own website that they have signed an agreement to offer their customers the possibility of watching this competition that will begin on January 10. It's a short tournament, but very intense. Not in vain is it the first major title of the year to be played in Spain and a key opportunity for the teams that are in better shape to face each other and raise the tension for the rest of the league matches.

Access to the Movistar Spanish Super Cup channel by Orange customers will be carried out without any increase in cost. The channel is added for free and you simply have to enter it to watch the matches without any worry.

Orange always with football

This new effort that Orange has made to sign the agreement that allows it to offer the Spanish Super Cup to its subscribers is in line with what the operator has been doing in recent times when it comes to football. . The company It is one of the two entities that offer the assortment of soccer leagues that Spaniards are most looking for. Its service includes both LaLiga EA Sports in full and LaLiga Hypermotion, while subscribers can also access the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Europa League. With the addition of the Spanish Super Cup, they demonstrate that they will continue to do their best to ensure that they do not miss any of the essential football events.

It is important to highlight that this Movistar Spanish Super Cup channel will not only be available for individual users who have signed up for football and have an Orange decoder, but it will also be added to the Orange package. for public establishments.

Spanish Super Cup schedule

Everything will begin on January 10, 2024 with the match between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid, who enter the tournament due to their positions. champion of the Copa del Rey and third place from the previous LaLiga season. The logic would have been for the second place in LaLiga to enter the Spanish Super Cup, but it turned out to be Real Madrid and they have qualified for their Copa del Rey champion title, which has allowed the colchoneros to enter the confrontation .

After the meeting between the two Madrid teams, it will be the turn, on Thursday, January 11, of the meeting between Fútbol Club Barcelona and CA Osasuna. They arrive classified for having won the previous season of LaLiga and for being runner-up in the Copa del Rey, although right now it is in 12th position in the league standings. The final will be played on Sunday, January 14, and will pit the two teams that have won their respective previous matches against each other.

In addition to broadcasting the matches, the Movistar Spanish Super Cup channel also will have other content, such as interviews with the different players who participate in the matches. Therefore, there is no doubt that it will be a channel that brings together football lovers during three matches with which the start of the year could not be better.