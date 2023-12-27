Suara.com – Polda Metro Jaya is scheduled to question the inactive KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri at the Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Wednesday (27/12/2023) today. He was questioned regarding the alleged extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

Apart from Firli Bahuri, Polda Metro Jaya investigators also examined five other witnesses. This examination is still related to the Firli case.

“There was an examination of five other witnesses at the same time,” said the Director of Special Criminal Investigation at Polda Metro Jaya, Police Commissioner Ade Safri Simanjuntak, as reported by Antara, Wednesday (27/12/2023).

However, Ade Safri did not explain the identities of the other five witnesses.

Apart from that, Ade Safri also confirmed that the inactive Corruption Eradication Committee Chairman, Firli Bahuri, would fulfill the summons of investigators at Bareskrim Polri this Wednesday.

“From the confirmation conveyed by the suspect's attorney, FB (Firli Bahuri), that the suspect will be present to fulfill the investigator's summons,” he said.

The former Surakarta Police Chief also explained that the agenda for Firli Bahuri's examination this Wednesday was to deepen his assets outside of the State Administrator's Wealth Report (LHKPN).

Joint investigators from Polda Metro Jaya and Bareskrim Polri have scheduled an additional examination of Firli Bahuri as a suspect in alleged extortion of former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) regarding the property he owns.

Previously, Firli Bahuri's legal advisor, Ian Iskandar, said that his client would attend the investigator's summons with evidence.

“Yes, attend, we are invited, attend, definitely attend,” said Ian to reporters in Jakarta, Wednesday.

Ian said that his party would bring evidence to complete additional information that would be submitted to investigators this Wednesday.

“For additional information, yes, we will definitely bring evidence,” he added.

He also confirmed that Firli would attend the ethics decision hearing of the Supervisory Board (Dewas) of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) which was also held this Wednesday.