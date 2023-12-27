Suara.com – The performance of vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, received positive assessments from a number of parties, including PDIP voters.

Instead of naming the vice presidential candidate number 3, Mahfud MD, they instead chose Gibran as the vice presidential candidate who performed well in the debate.

This was revealed in a survey conducted by Indonesian Political Indicators.

They were asked which vice presidential candidate would perform best during the debate.

As a result, 44.4 percent of PDIP voters chose Gibran.

The figure is slightly higher than Mahfud's voters.

“Meanwhile those who favor Mahfud are at 42.8 percent,” said Principal Researcher of Indonesian Political Indicators Burhanuddin Muhtadi when presenting the results of a survey entitled 'Electoral Map Post-Debate for Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates', Tuesday (26/12/2023).

Not only PDIP voters, many National Democratic Party (NasDem) voters also chose the figure of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi's eldest son.

Even though NasDem has become the party supporting presidential and vice presidential candidate number 1, Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar.

As many as 45.1 percent of NasDem voters chose Gibran as the vice presidential candidate who performed best in the debate.

Then, 26.3 percent of NasDem voters chose Muhaimin and the remaining 19.1 percent chose Mahfud MD.

Furthermore, the survey also found that 56.2 percent of the public thought that Gibran had succeeded in defeating Muhaimin and Mahfud during the debate which took place on Tuesday (22/12/2023).

The survey was conducted on 23-24 December 2023 using a telephone interview method.

A total of 1,217 respondents were involved in taking the survey.

The confidence level reaches 95 percent.