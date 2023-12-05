If there are two lessons that come from the Dutch elections, they are that between the original and the copy, those who go to vote always end up preferring the original and that, when citizens perceive a problem, whatever it may be, in the end they find the ballot boxes ideal megaphone to get the message to the ruling class. Two lessons that even in Italy we should have understood over the years.

The Dutch vote not only delivers a large victory to Geert Wilders and his Eurosceptic and anti-immigration Freedom Party (PVV), but an increase in the consensus of all parties that can be classified in some way under the “anti-establishment” label and a general collapse of all the forces that took part in the last executive led by Mark Rutte and which fell last summer. If the PVV reached 23 percent, doubling its consensus compared to 2021, it is also worth mentioning the 12 percent of the new entry “New social contract”, a party which, despite being centrist with a Christian-social orientation, has campaigned against the Dutch political class, as well as ruralists against environmentalist measures achieved their best result ever.

Attributing these results solely to Wilders’ skill in managing the latest pre-election debates may miss a larger issue. In fact, several recent surveys have highlighted that only 33 percent of Dutch people have confidence in Dutch politics, and that the limitation of immigration, the loss of purchasing power and the efficiency of the healthcare system are the problems most felt by the population. Issues which, for the record, in this historical moment are felt by the population of numerous European countries, on which there are obviously different positions between the different political forces but which, difficult to address as they are, do not always find an adequate response from those governs. And then the citizens can do nothing but reiterate their expectations in this regard at the polls, choosing those who have made it a workhorse and who, in one way or another, will have to make their voice heard on the subject, with the risk to fail and find himself unseated in the next electoral round.

These are arguments that the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) knows well, the centre-right party that has supported Prime Minister Mark Rutte since 2010 (who, however, did not stand for re-election) and which today is even in third position, in collapse compared to the vote two years ago. A collapse shared together with the other government forces. It was precisely from one government partner, the liberal democrats of D66 (who lost nine percentage points in two years), that criticism was raised against the new leader of the VVD, Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, accused of having left the door too open to the right of Wilders, thus contributing to the collapse of the entire centre-right. And so, doubtful voters ended up preferring the original to the copy. Then it is not surprising if the polls deliver apparently unexpected results.