From the Bosman ruling to the birth of the union, the great legal battles that changed the history of football

Nothing will be the same as before. This is what we say when something epochal impacts a culture, an environment or, as in the case of the ruling of the European Court of Justice, on a more limited field such as that of football. One has the sensation, if not the certainty, of being faced with a “fatal moment”, when History (with a capital S) turns and reverses its direction. How many other times has this happened in the long adventure of the ball? And what have been the effects of these judicial interventions to date?