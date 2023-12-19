The 2024 MotoGP season promises to be interesting and exciting, thanks to the market news that has slightly shifted the balance of the starting grid during the recently concluded championship. The main movement certainly concerns Marc Marquez's farewell to Honda and his consequent arrival in the Gresini team. This sparked a chain reaction that inevitably led to several major changes.

But in the waltz of the teams there are not only the drivers: within the team the technical chief plays a fundamental role and often a relationship is established between the two parties which becomes a winning combination. With the changes of jersey, many will have to start from scratch. Once again, the most important change concerns Marquez, who will leave his technical staff led by Santi Hernandez at Honda. This will be inherited by Joan Mir, while Marc will find in Gresini Frankie Carchedi, former technical chief of Fabio Di Giannantonio (and also of Mir himself at the time of Suzuki).

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Luca Marini, who takes over from Marc in HRC, will work closely with Giacomo Guidotti, leaving David Munoz to Fabio Di Giannantonio, who replaces him in the VR46 team. Many changes also for Franco Morbidelli, who inherits Johann Zarco's staff led by Massimo Branchini, while the Frenchman LCR will compete directly with David Garcia. Alex Rins arrives at Yamaha and will be with Patrick Primmer, while Paul Trevathan will sit alongside Pedro Acosta, rookie in MotoGP with the KTM of the GASGAS team.

Below is a summary table of the confirmations and news regarding the technical chiefs of the MotoGP riders for 2024 (the new rider-chief crew pairs are marked in bold).

PILOT

CAPOTECHNICIAN

TEAM

Francesco Bagnaia

Christian Gabarrini

Ducati Lenovo Team

Enea Bastianini

Marco Rigamonti

Ducati Lenovo Team

Jorge Martin

Daniele Romagnoli

Prima Pramac Racing

Franco Morbidelli

Massimo Branchini

Prima Pramac Racing

Marco Bezzecchi

Matteo Flamigni

Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team

Fabio Di Giannantonio

David Munoz

Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team

Alex Marquez

Donatello Giovanotti

Gresini Racing MotoGP

Marc Marquez

Frankie Carchedi

Gresini Racing MotoGP

Brad Binder

Andres Madrid

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Jack Miller

Christian Pupullin

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Augusto Fernandez

Alex Merhand

GASGAS Factory Racing Tech 3

Pedro Acosta

Paul Trevathan

GASGAS Factory Racing Tech 3

Aleix Espargaro

Antonio Jimenex

Aprilia Racing

Maverick Vinales

Manu Cazeaux

Aprilia Racing

Miguel Oliveira

Giovanni Mattarollo

Aprilia Racing Independent Team

Raul Fernandez

Something Herrera

Aprilia Racing Independent Team

Fabio Quartararo

Diego Gubellini

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team

Alex Rins

Patrick Primmer

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team

Joan Mir

Santi Hernandez

Repsol Honda Team

Luca Marini

Giacomo Guidotti

Repsol Honda Team

Johann Zarco

David Garcia

CASTROL Honda LCR

Takaaki Nakagami

Klaus Nohles

Idemitsu Honda LCR