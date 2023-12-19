The 2024 MotoGP season promises to be interesting and exciting, thanks to the market news that has slightly shifted the balance of the starting grid during the recently concluded championship. The main movement certainly concerns Marc Marquez's farewell to Honda and his consequent arrival in the Gresini team. This sparked a chain reaction that inevitably led to several major changes.
But in the waltz of the teams there are not only the drivers: within the team the technical chief plays a fundamental role and often a relationship is established between the two parties which becomes a winning combination. With the changes of jersey, many will have to start from scratch. Once again, the most important change concerns Marquez, who will leave his technical staff led by Santi Hernandez at Honda. This will be inherited by Joan Mir, while Marc will find in Gresini Frankie Carchedi, former technical chief of Fabio Di Giannantonio (and also of Mir himself at the time of Suzuki).
Luca Marini, who takes over from Marc in HRC, will work closely with Giacomo Guidotti, leaving David Munoz to Fabio Di Giannantonio, who replaces him in the VR46 team. Many changes also for Franco Morbidelli, who inherits Johann Zarco's staff led by Massimo Branchini, while the Frenchman LCR will compete directly with David Garcia. Alex Rins arrives at Yamaha and will be with Patrick Primmer, while Paul Trevathan will sit alongside Pedro Acosta, rookie in MotoGP with the KTM of the GASGAS team.
Below is a summary table of the confirmations and news regarding the technical chiefs of the MotoGP riders for 2024 (the new rider-chief crew pairs are marked in bold).
PILOT
CAPOTECHNICIAN
TEAM
Francesco Bagnaia
Christian Gabarrini
Ducati Lenovo Team
Enea Bastianini
Marco Rigamonti
Ducati Lenovo Team
Jorge Martin
Daniele Romagnoli
Prima Pramac Racing
Franco Morbidelli
Massimo Branchini
Prima Pramac Racing
Marco Bezzecchi
Matteo Flamigni
Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team
Fabio Di Giannantonio
David Munoz
Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team
Alex Marquez
Donatello Giovanotti
Gresini Racing MotoGP
Marc Marquez
Frankie Carchedi
Gresini Racing MotoGP
Brad Binder
Andres Madrid
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jack Miller
Christian Pupullin
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez
Alex Merhand
GASGAS Factory Racing Tech 3
Pedro Acosta
Paul Trevathan
GASGAS Factory Racing Tech 3
Aleix Espargaro
Antonio Jimenex
Aprilia Racing
Maverick Vinales
Manu Cazeaux
Aprilia Racing
Miguel Oliveira
Giovanni Mattarollo
Aprilia Racing Independent Team
Raul Fernandez
Something Herrera
Aprilia Racing Independent Team
Fabio Quartararo
Diego Gubellini
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
Alex Rins
Patrick Primmer
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
Joan Mir
Santi Hernandez
Repsol Honda Team
Luca Marini
Giacomo Guidotti
Repsol Honda Team
Johann Zarco
David Garcia
CASTROL Honda LCR
Takaaki Nakagami
Klaus Nohles
Idemitsu Honda LCR
