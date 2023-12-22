Toro's injury deprives Inter of its driving force and symbol man. Without him, the Nerazzurri give up almost 30% of their scoring potential

The Nerazzurri are holding their breath as they wait to understand when Toro will be available again. Once the extent of the muscle injury suffered by the Argentine in the Italian Cup evening against Bologna has been established, he will begin the countdown in the hope that it will be as short as possible, because giving up the Bahia Blanca striker would objectively weigh like a boulder . The numbers say it, which highlights the specific weight of the Argentine in front of goal, but also the dynamics on the pitch and in the dressing room, with Lautaro definitively promoted to captain starting from this season. In his sixth season with the Nerazzurri, Toro is no longer just the striker par excellence, but is also the soul of a team that Inzaghi has built around him, putting him at the center of the project.