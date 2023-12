From the episodes against Bologna on the second day to the missed penalty against Genoa: there are 5 matches in which the Juventus universe (post-match statements or even more simply the fans on social media) contested the refereeing decisions during the season. No alibi for the Bianconeri: Allegri continues not to talk about match officials or VAR, in the last interview in Genoa he rather brought attention only to the possible subjectivity in some circumstances.