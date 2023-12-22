United States President Joe Biden also followed in the footsteps of his predecessor Donald Trump and made a curious cameo in a popular television series.

For some time now there have been many politicians Americans who have made their first steps in films and series making a cameo.

One of the most popular is Donald Trumpthe former president of the United States who, to be fair, was not yet a politician when he made his on-screen appearances (although the tycoon was already very popular there).

His cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is well known, but Trump has also made an appearance in other films such as, for example, Rascals, where he plays the rich patriarch Waldo Johnston II.

What perhaps very few know is that the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, has in common with his rival Donald Trump appearing on the screen, specifically in one of the series most popular on television.

Joe Biden and his curious cameo in Parks And Recreation

Long before becoming the president of the United States, Joe Biden had a cameo on Parks and Recreation, the popular comedy series created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur.

Starring Amy Poehler, the series is captured in mockumentary format and follows the adventures of Leslie Knope, who works in the parks and recreation department in Pawnee, Indiana.

Under this premise, Leslie joins a nurse named Ann to convert what is an abandoned piece of land into a park, where she tries to navigate the thousand obstacles of the municipal administration and various groups.

Considering that Leslie Knope has a huge fixation on Joe Biden, it was to be expected that the politician would make an appearance in the series. Indeed, During season 5 there is a moment in which the action moves to Washington and that is when the future president meets Leslie ¿Recordabas el cameo de Joe Biden en Parks and Recreation?