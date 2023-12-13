Son of art, 15 years old like Francesco, he is a midfielder who scored 18 goals last season in the U15s. Tomorrow he will make his Youth League debut in Newcastle

From our correspondent Alessandra Gozzini

December 12, 2023 (change at 3.58pm) – newcastle (eng)

The young Milan is big in Europe: the Youth League boys have already celebrated their access to the round of 16. Abate’s Primavera welcomes the most promising talents: among the latest is a fifteen-year-old who is said to be very good, who plays with older teammates and who has considerable confidence in front of goal. Francesco Camarda? No, he’s not the only one anymore. Among the kids on stage tomorrow in Newcastle here is another promising player on his debut: Christian Comotto, another 2008 player, making his first call-up and now on the launching pad.

history

—

Taking care of the youth sector is part of the club’s strategy: attention to the budget and valorisation of the players. If it’s the ones from the nursery, even better. For this reason, another record-breaking young player among the possible protagonists of the most important European tournament in the category is a Rossoneri achievement, to be underlined together with the international progress of the Primavera. So here we are with the next story: Christian Comotto, fifteen years old, who has had the ball at his feet for at least eight years. Up to 12 at the Fiorentina Primavera (sector managed by Enzo Vergine, now manager of the Milan boys), the goals in purple, the tournaments won with the team and a whole series of personal recognitions. In the Rossoneri since 2020, among the best scorers in the academy. To make the numbers speak for themselves, here’s one: last season Comotto scored 18 goals in the Under 15s, with only his friend Camarda more prolific than him. One difference: Comotto jr, son of former footballer Gianluca and Marianna Mecacci, frontline sports manager, plays as a point guard or midfielder. This year in Renna’s super Under 17 team, eight goals in ten games: a decisive brace in the last round against Verona, another in the derby with Inter. Under 15 and now Under 16 blue shirt with Zoratto.

the others

—

With Camarda and Comotto there are other young people who could be part of the great Milan in the future. From Liberali to Perina, from Lontani to Zeroli and so on. The youngsters are one step ahead: in Newcastle they will be able to further consolidate their lead, the older players must hope for a winning combination to be able to continue their Champions League dream.

