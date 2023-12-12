Suara.com – Asnawi Mangkualam was one of the invited guests at the wedding of Adiba Khanza and Egy Maulana Vikri. Not alone, Asnawi was seen accompanied by a beautiful woman at the invitation. Who is she?

Asnawi’s arrival at Adiba Khanza and Egy Maulana Vikri’s wedding was quite eagerly awaited by fans. Because quite a few people hope that Asnawi will collaborate with Fuji in this event.

However, the fans’ hopes had to be buried deep because Asnawi actually came with another woman. The moment of Asnawi’s arrival was clearly visible in the video shared by the TikTok account kupunyamila_asnawifuji.

Looking at the video, the woman who came with Asnawi looked beautiful in Muslim attire. The woman combined her outfit with a matching hijab.

Then, who is the woman who came with Asnawi Mangkualam? Apparently the woman is Anggita Gafli or familiarly known as Bunda Anggie.

Anggie’s mother is Azizah Salsha’s aunt, Pratama Arhan’s wife. Asnawi himself is known to be very close to Pratama Arhan as his colleague in the Indonesian National Team.

The figure of Mother Anggie may be familiar to fans of Pratama Arhan and Azizah Salsha. Because, he is quite diligent in sharing his nephew’s moments on his personal Instagram account, anggita_gafli.

Mother Anggie is known to already have a husband named Gusti Rifki. This couple has three children consisting of two sons and one daughter.

Asnawi Mangkualam and Mother Anggie at Egy Maulana Vikri’s wedding. (TikTok/kupunyamila_asnawifuji)

Meanwhile, Asnawi Mangkualam was attacked by journalists when he left the wedding location of Adiba Khanza and Egy Maulana Vikri. The media crew of course asked about gossip about Asnawi’s closeness to Fuji.

However, Asnawi was observed not giving any response when attacked by journalists. He actually seemed busy making calls while trying to avoid journalists.