We get fully into the Christmas parties and surely you have more than one movie pending to see this year, like Home Alone, A father in trouble or some of the crazy things Tim Allen as Santa Clausto give an example.

You also have those movies that require a disclaimer for anyone who can't stand too much sweetness because they are so sweetened they can give you spasms.

If what you're looking for is something more hooligan, but that still feels like a Christmas classic, don't worry, we have a selection for this year.

Today, at Hobby Cinema from Hobby Consolas, we bring you 12 great atypical Christmas movies so you can enjoy the holidays with a wild touch.

batman returns

Tim Burton filmed two peculiar Christmas films simultaneously, although only one of them can be considered truly “atypical.”

Henry Selick directed Nightmare Before Christmas while Tim Burton focused on Batman Returns, the film that saw the return of Michael Keaton like the Caped Crusader.

While Gotham celebrates Christmas, its heroes and villains suffer from not being part of society, strictly speaking.

As he Penguin by Danny DeVito, the Catwoman by Michelle Pfeiffer and himself Batman by Keaton, they walk through the shadows of a city that is filled with lights and Christmas trees without thinking about them, until they have no choice.

They may sell you that Iron Man 3, Shane Blackis the best Christmas superhero movie, but Batman Returns is literally decades ahead of it.

Edward Scissorhands

Another of Tim Burton, whose gothic style provides a fantastic, as well as surreal, touch to any film with Christmas touches. This time, it's Edward Scissorhands.

This fable embraces the Christmas holidays in its final act, providing an idyllic snowy setting to the colorful neighborhood that tried to adopt Edward (Johnny Depp) until that first Christmas when Winona Ryder danced in the snow.

lethal weapon

There is a name that you will see several times in our list of atypical Christmas movies: Shane Black, the screenwriter of Lethal Weapon, the film directed by Richard Donner and starring Mel Gibson y Danny Glover.

If a film in which we enjoy the views of Los Angeles to the rhythm of Bobby Helms' Jingle Bells Rock, only to give way to a girl who jumps into the void from a balcony, is not an atypical Christmas film, we don't know what is. be.

The first adventure of Martin Riggs y Roger Murtaugh It is among the best buddy movies in all of history.

Ambushes among Christmas trees to hunt down traffickers or driving the car into the living room of the Murtaughs' house to surprise the bad guys are already clichés as Christmas as Christmas carols.

Krampus – Damn Christmas

Don't let them tell you that terror has no place at Christmas, because Krampus He has a very different idea about it.

The crazy horror comedy Michael Dougherty He extracts real gold from this mythological being who tends to be overshadowed by Santa Claus.

The game goes between rogues

No New Year's Eve will be the same after enjoying the little train ride Dan Aykroyd y Eddie Murphy in The game goes between rogues.

Eddie Murphy's second big movie is drenched in Christmas symbology as Billy Ray Valentine and Louis Winthorpe III become guinea pigs in the Duke brothers' experiment.

The movie of John Landis It takes place more on New Year's Eve than on Christmas, at least in relation to the final act, but it also runs through the rest of the holidays.

Finally, Billy and Louis begin the year by giving the Duje a lesson they will never forget—and that they will remind us of in The Prince of Zamunda.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Shane Black attacks again, this time with an action comedy essential for these holidays: Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Robert Downey Jr. y Val Kilmer They lead the cast of this crazy succession of confusions that will lead a small-time robber from New York to rub shoulders with the best, and the worst, of Los Angeles.

Brian's life

You couldn't miss a film that is as essential for Christmas as it is for Easter: Brian's life.

It is possibly the best known film of the Monty Pythona surreal recreation of the biblical story through someone who was born at the same time as Jesus Christ.

But the life of this man contemporary with Jesus of Nazareth was not easy either: the Roman yoke pressed hard.

Between his mother and Pontius Pilate's troops, no one has a minute of peace in ancient Galilee.

Eyes Wide Shut

Stankey Kubrick's latest film as a director is also a rare find among atypical Christmas films.

Eyes Wide Shut is an erotic thriller where the Christmas setting plays a bizarre background role in the lives of Tom Cruise's characters and Nicole Kidman.

Gremlins

Another cult film to watch at Christmas is the iconic Gremlins, directed by Joe Dante. A must if you have visitors or family who do not know how to comply with the rules.

This Christmas classic is not as grotesque as Krampus, so the little ones can also enjoy it with a less exaggerated dose of terror.

Die Hard | Die Hard 2

Did you think it wasn't going to be there? Who do you take me for? John McClane He is the second most famous Christmas character, behind Santa Claus, and we are not quite sure if he does not surpass him in certain circles.

Die Hard and its first sequel take place during these holidays, making phrases like “it's not Christmas until Hans Gruber falls from the Nakatomi Tower” now classics among fans.

Nobody embodies the Christmas spirit like Bruce Willis's iconic character confirming to the bad guys that he has a machine gun to give them what they want.

Silent Night (2022)

Universal Pictures

David Harbourfrom Stranger Things, starred in a bizarre action comedy in 2022 that perfectly combined Santa Claus with John McClane.

The result is Silent Night, a film where an attempted kidnapping is going to cost the criminals tons of coal… and the occasional bullet.

Silent Night (2023)

Yes, in Spain we are that wide when translating titles.John Woo converts to Joel Kinnaman in a silent vengeful father.

After losing his son on Christmas Eve during a gang shootout, a father recovers and learns everything he needs to unleash hell on those who took his most precious being from him.

Silent Night is not bad at all for a Christmas version of John Wick the same year in which Keanu Reeves' saga has shone so brightly.

There are many more atypical Christmas movies to watch this time of year, of course: feel free to share some with us in the comments section.