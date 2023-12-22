Although the behind-the-scenes atmosphere in Yellowstone has become a powder keg, Kevin Costner still has friends on the team.

Next year, we will see the hasty end of one of the series most beloved in recent years: Yellowstone, the neo-western drama created by Taylor Sheridan that you can enjoy on SkyShowtime, along with its spin-offs.

The second part of season 5 of Yellowstone was not going to put an end to the series, but the agitation that Kevin Costner allegedly raised with his demands ended up leading the situation to what it is.

Comedies, dramas and documentaries on SkyShowtime

Sign up for SkyShowtime and you can try it without any commitment, without paying anything, for a week.

Try it for free

Supposedly—because there are several versions—Costner wanted Yellowstone's filming schedule to fit his needs, since he is producing his own cinematic Western, Horizon. This triggered constant disagreements between him and Taylor Sheridanin addition to other team members who saw difficulties in combining other jobs.

Finally, the circus was resolved with Kevin Costner leaving the series, so he will be absent from the remaining episodes of season 5 that will mark the end of Yellowstone and that leave a rarefied atmosphere in the team, although the actor still has friends there. .

Kevin Costner's great ally in Yellowstone

US Weekly had the opportunity to chat with the actress Wendy Moniz at PaleyFest last spring, where almost the entire Yellowstone team was dropped due to “scheduling conflicts”, although some sources suggest that it was due to the bad atmosphere that had remained.

Moniz plays the former governor and current senator of Montana Lynelle Perrywho is also a lover of John Dutton (Costner). Contrary to the general atmosphere, she shared that the experience with the actor on set was always exceptional.

“We had a natural ease with each other from the beginning and that seems to come across on screen. I think sometimes people have chemistry naturally, sometimes they don't and they have to fake it, and it still works. It's something intangible.

Working with Costner has been really easy and a pleasure – we find humor in our scenes together and a playfulness that I think is something that also helps with the dynamic.”

One of the big questions left by the remaining episodes of Yellowstone is how on earth they are going to solve Kevin Costner's departure from the series, taking into account that he is the main character. Will they mark a House of Cards and they will kill John Dutton in a helicopter accident?

The answers will emerge in 2024, when the Yellowstone season 5 finale lands on SkyShowtime. For now, enjoy what was once going to be a spin-off of the series, although it ended up not being one, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, which arrived on the platform this week.