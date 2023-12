Organizations involved in tracing missing pets, such as the Amivedi foundation, are preparing for busy days. It is expected that twice as many animals than normal will go for a walk in the coming days. Cause: stress due to the flashing and banging of fireworks. A fireworks-free holiday park or a fireworks-free campsite is the solution for owners of fearful pets, but also for people who hate fireworks. The parks and campsites are packed this weekend.