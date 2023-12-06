loading…

TEL AVIV – Israel announced that they decided to revoke the Humanitarian Coordinator’s residence visa PBB Lynn Hastings for her position on group attacks Palestine Hamas on October 7 last.

“A person who does not condemn Hamas for the brutal massacre of 1,200 Israeli citizens, for kidnapping babies and the elderly, as well as for horrific acts of abuse and rape, and for using Gaza residents as human shields, but instead condemns Israel, as a democratic state that protects its citizens country, cannot serve in the UN and cannot enter Israel!” wrote Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in X, accusing the UN of bias, as quoted from Anadolu, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

The move comes amid growing condemnation from the UN over Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 16,000 Palestinians.

This also comes after Hastings said in a statement on Monday that the conditions for delivering aid to the people of Gaza did not exist.

“If possible, a more dire scenario would occur, one that humanitarian operations may not be able to respond to,” he said in a statement.

“There is no safe place in Gaza, and there is nowhere else to go,” he added.

Israel resumed its military offensive on Friday in the Palestinian territories following the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 people injured in incessant air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following cross-border attacks by Hamas.

According to official figures, the Israeli death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200 people

