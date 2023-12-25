Suara.com – Atta Halilintar revealed his resolution for 2024. Instead of wanting big things or success for himself, the eldest of Gen Halilintar only hopes to be a better father for his small family.

“Hopefully I can become a better person, a better father, because my target in 2024 is how to be a good father,” said Atta Halilintar when met in the Condet area, East Jakarta, Monday (25/12/2023).

Apart from that, Aurel Hermansyah's husband also hopes that his work will run smoothly, including all his efforts. “Work is going smoothly, hopefully the efforts will be carried out smoothly,” said Atta Halilintar.

Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar (Instagram/@aurelie.hermansyah)

On the other hand, Atta Halilintar is currently planning a family vacation to South Korea. He planned the vacation agenda specifically for his wife.

Atta Halilintar said, actually that was the plan when Aurel was pregnant. However, it was postponed after his wife gave birth.

“Indeed, our plan is to give gifts to the mother (Aurel Hermansyah) and the children,” said Atta Halilintar.

“Indeed, since my second pregnancy, I promised that I wanted a babymoon, but it didn't happen. Now the babymoon is after the child is born,” she continued.

The 29 year old man deliberately planned this holiday to entertain his wife. In fact, all holiday plans are made based on Aurel Hermansyah's preferences.

Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilintar in the Grogol area, Jakarta, Monday (20/2/2023). (Suara.com/Adiyoga Priyambodo)

“If it's an itinerary, look for something that's easy and doesn't involve a lot of walking, just mostly at the hotel. The important thing is that the mother gets off,” he said.

“He (Aurel Hermansyah) likes Blackpink and BTS, so maybe he wants to go to the Blackpink, Korean drama shop,” continued Atta Halilintar.

For your information, Atta Halilintar and Aurel Hermansyah married in April 2021. From this marriage, Atta and Aurel were blessed with two children, named Ameena Nur Hatta and Azura Humaira Nur Atta.

Since getting married, Atta Halilintar's priorities have changed greatly. Now everything the father of two does is for his wife and children. Even now Atta is building a new house for his family.