Suara.com – The content of Denise Chariesta breastfeeding her baby, Jaden Bowen Yap, sparked public pros and cons on social media. Denise was considered to have created content that was too vulgar because almost the entire area of ​​her breasts was highlighted by the camera in the video broadcast on her YouTube.

Many netizens also questioned Denise's decision not to censor several scenes before or after breastfeeding, which exposed her breasts to the camera, including the nipple area.

Some netizens consider the act of exposing breasts without censorship to be unethical. Meanwhile, others understand it as educational content.

Before Denise, a number of other celebrities had actually uploaded photos of themselves breastfeeding their children directly or direct breastfeeding (DBF). However, the difference is, most celebrities do not openly show their breasts.

The following is Suara.com's summary of portraits of five artists who have created content about breastfeeding children.

1. Mona Ratuliu

Mona Ratuliu breastfeeds her child. (Instagram/@monaratuliu)

Mona Ratuliu had to take care of two babies at once in 2021, namely her own biological child, Numa, and her nephew, Balint, whose mother died due to being infected with Covid-19. There was even a moment where Mona breastfed the two children simultaneously. Even though it is clear that she is breastfeeding, the photo was taken from the side, so that Mona's breast area is covered by the baby's head.

2. Ardina Wirasti

Ardina Wirasti breastfeeds her child. (Instagram/@ardinarasti6)

Ardina Wirasti often does DBF in public places, such as restaurants or parks. So that her intimate area is not too exposed, she chose to wear clothes specifically for breastfeeding mothers. Photos are also taken from the side or front which allows the chest to be covered by the baby.

3. Asmirandah

Asmirandah breastfeeds her child. (Instagram/@asmirandah89)

Asmirandah once uploaded a photo of her breastfeeding her child. He chose to use a special carrier when breastfeeding in an open area. Thanks to the sling, Asmirandah's entire chest area was covered. In fact, the child's body was not visible at all because it was covered by the sling.

4. Andien

Andien breastfeeds her child. (Instagram/@andienaisyah)

While on holiday in Europe several years ago, Andien was still breastfeeding her youngest child. He shared a photo of his son's DBF in the cold European weather. While wearing warm clothes, Andien hugged her child while the DBF was being carried out.

5. Jennifer Bachdim

Jennifer Bachdim breastfeeds her child. (Instagram/@jenniferbachdim)

Jennifer Bachdim uses a blanket to cover exposed parts of her body when breastfeeding her child, especially when she is in a public place like a plane. The wife of footballer Irfan Bachdim just doesn't wear a blanket when DBFing in her own house. Even so, the breastfeeding content is still done by shooting from a certain angle so that the breasts are not exposed.