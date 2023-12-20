Suara.com – A group in the name of Advocates for Guarding Democracy (APD) reported presidential candidate number 1 Anies Baswedan to the Election Supervisory Agency or Bawaslu.

APD representative, Yayan, said that his party considered Anies to be sarcastic about presidential candidate number 2 Prabowo Subianto when he met with ulama in Jambi during his campaign series.

“Presidential candidate number 1 Anies Baswedan insinuated presidential candidate number 2, who he said was emotional during the first debate for the 2024 presidential election at the KPU office, Jakarta,” said Yayan in his statement, Wednesday (20/12/2023).

“Initially, Anies asked the ulama who were present if they were watching the First Presidential Candidate Debate, 'It just so happened that two days ago the debate was about law. Did you come and see yesterday's debate? Nobar. Was it really football? Luckily there weren't any tables there,' he said, which was greeted with laughter from the crowd. “clerics were present,” he added, quoting Anies' statement.

For this reason, APD believes that Anies has made other presidential candidates into laughing stock so that Anies is considered unethical.

“Of course Anies' actions cannot be justified, because they are unethical and even a violation of the campaign ban as stipulated in the legal provisions and regulations regarding elections,” said Yayan.

According to him, Anies violated Article 280 (1) letter c in conjunction with Article 521 of the Election Law, and Article 72 paragraph (1) letter c KPU Regulation Number 20 of 2023 concerning Election Campaigns.

For this reason, APD asked Bawaslu to carry out an examination and provide a verdict stating that Anies was guilty because of this incident.