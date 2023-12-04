One of the most enigmatic characters in history is Michael of Notre-Damebetter known as Nostradamus. This 16th century French man had an extraordinary gift for seeing the future and capturing it in his writings.

His work Les Prophéties (The Prophecies), published in 1555, contains more than a thousand poetic quatrains that supposedly predict the future of humanity.

But who really was this person and how did he come to write his prophecies? What motivated him to reveal his visions and how did he interpret them? What historical and current events have been related to his predictions?

These are some of the questions that experts have been trying to answer for years. But to know a little about this work and the predictions, we have to know a little about this character.

Who was Nostradamus?

Nostradamus born in 1503 in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, a small town in the south of France. From a young age he showed great interest in astrology, alchemy, mathematics and medicine.

It was during his travels through Italy that he began to have visions about the future, which he attributed to the influence of the stars and divine inspiration.

He decided to capture his visions in the form of poetic quatrainsusing symbolic, metaphorical and dark language, to avoid censorship by the Church and the authorities.

His prophecies span from the 16th century to the year 3797, the date on which the end of the world will supposedly be. Many of his predictions have gone unnoticed, but others have attracted attention, supposedly because they have come true, and which we will tell you about after the jump.

The death of King Henry II of France

The young lion will defeat the older one. On the battlefield, in a single battle; he will pierce his eyes through a golden cage. Two wounds made one, then he will die a cruel death.

The death of King Henry II of France in 1559 was an event that seemed to confirm Nostradamus’s predictions. The famous seer had published his book four years earlier, where he predicted the fatal fate of the monarch.

According to the writings, the king would die from an eye injury caused by a young lion. This was fulfilled when Henry II participated in a tournament against the Earl of Montgomery, a nobleman younger than him.

In the duel, Montgomery’s spear broke and pierced the king’s eye, causing a brain infection that killed him ten days later.

Many were amazed by the accuracy of Nostradamus’ vision and wondered if his prophecies were true or just coincidences.

The great fire of London

Wikimedia Commons

The blood of the righteous will be missing from London, burned in the fire of ’66: the ancient lady will fall from her high place, many of the same sect will be murdered.

A small fire in a London bakery triggered one of the greatest tragedies in history. On September 2, 1666, fire spread through the city, which was suffering one of its greatest droughts.

Neither the mayor, nor the king, nor the citizens could stop the flames, which They destroyed more than 300 houses in four days.

This incident left most of the city in ruins, including public areas and thousands of homes, making reconstruction a huge challenge. The most surprising thing is that Nostradamus had prophesied this event more than a century earlier.

The French Revolution

Songs, chants and demands will come from the enslaved captives of the nobility in their prisons. At a later date, mindless idiots will take these statements as divine statements.

The history of France changed forever with the French Revolution. The French people rebelled against the monarchy in 1789, tired of its oppression and abuse.

The Kings Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette were guillotined as traitors to the nation. Before that, the revolutionaries stormed the Bastille and marched to Versailles, where they forced the king and queen to return to Paris. These events were prophesied by Nostradamus centuries ago.

Napoleon’s conquest

Pau, No, Loron, more fire than blood, swimming in praise, the great man rushes to the confluence. He will deny entry to the magpies, Pampon and Durrance will confine them.

In this quatrain, Nostradamus makes a prediction that some have linked to the figure of Napoleon Bonaparte, the French emperor who subjugated much of Europe in the early 19th century.

According to this reading, the great man who rushes to the confluence of the Rhine and Danube rivers would be Napoleonwhich defeated the Austrian and Russian troops at the Battle of Austerlitz, considered his military masterpiece.

The magpies that prevent him from entering Egypt and India would be the English, who blocked his attempts to expand through the Mediterranean and the East. Pampon and Durrance would be two French rivers that would mark the limits of their empire.

The discoveries of Louis Pasteur

Wikipedia

What is lost is discovered, hidden for many centuries. Pasteur will be celebrated almost as a divine figure. It is then that the moon completes its great cycle, but by other rumors he will be disgraced.

According to some experts, this prophecy refers to the discovery of microbes by Louis Pasteurthe famous French scientist of the 19th century.

It is believed that what is lost is discovered, hidden for many centuries, it refers to the fact that microbes cause the fermentation and decomposition of food, something that was unknown until Pasteur proved it with his experiments.

Pasteur will be celebrated almost as a divine figure, indicating the prestige and admiration that Pasteur earned for his contributions to science, medicine and industry, especially for his rabies vaccines.

It is then when the moon completes its great cycle, referring to the year 1889, when a lunar cycle of 18 years and 11 days was completed, and also the year in which Pasteur turned 70 and received a great national tribute.

However, due to other rumors he will be disgraced, refers to the criticism and controversies that arose around Pasteur’s work, both during his life and after his death, by some of his colleagues, opponents and detractors.

Hitler and the Nazis

From the depths of Western Europe, a child will be born to poor people. He who with his tongue will seduce a great troop; His fame will increase towards the eastern kingdom. Fierce beasts of hunger will cross the rivers, most of the battlefield will be against Hister. The great one will be dragged in an iron cage, when the son of Germany observes nothing.

Adolf Hitler, leader of the Nazi party who committed atrocities, is one of the most hated historical figures. Some believe that his rise and Nazi rule in Western Europe were predicted by Nostradamus.

The first prediction refers to a man born to poor parents, who became a great orator and established the Tercer Reich. He also mentions Nazi Germany’s alliance with the “Eastern Kingdom”, which could be Japan.

The second prediction uses the word “Hister”, which some associate with Hitler. But it turns out that this is the Latin name for the Danube River, which runs from Germany to the Black Sea. Therefore, there is no direct connection with the Nazi leader.

The bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Charles Levy The celestial dart will extend its course. Death in speech: a great achievement. The proud nation brought down by the stone in the tree. Rumors of a monstrous human bring purge, then atonement.

The end of World War II was marked by the use of two nuclear weapons by the United States against Japan.

The cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki They were chosen to receive the impact of these bombs, which caused the death of more than 140,000 people, including civilians and soldiers. Hiroshima was a key military center for Japan, while Nagasaki was a major industrial port.

These atomic attacks had profound consequences for world history, politics and ethics, and put an end to the most devastating war in the world. twentieth century.

This quatrain analyzes some aspects of the prophecy that could allude to nuclear bombs. One possible interpretation is that “sky dart” refers to bombs that were dropped from the air and were shaped like a projectile.

The assassination of John F. Kennedy

The old task will be completed. From above, evil will fall on the great man. A dead innocent will be accused of the act. The culprit will remain in the fog.

One of the most shocking tragedies in American history was the assassination of the president John F. Kennedyon November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas.

While traveling with his wife in an open car, Kennedy was fatally shot in the head while passing through Dealey Plaza. The alleged perpetrator of the crime was Lee Harvey Oswaldbut he was never tried because he was murdered two days later.

His death fueled speculation about a possible conspiracy behind the assassination, in which government agents or external groups may have participated.

Some link these hypotheses with the prophecies of Nostradamuswhich spoke of an “innocent dead man” who could be Oswald, and which reflected the persistent doubt about who was truly responsible.

The terrorist attacks of September 11

The sky will burn at forty-five degrees. The fire is approaching the great new city. With fire he will destroy his city, a cold and cruel heart, blood will be spilled. There will be no mercy from anyone.

A tragic day for the United States was September 11, 2001, when it suffered the most serious terrorist attack in its history. Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York, killing 2,753 people.

This act of violence caused thousands of injuries and enormous economic damage, changing the reality of the country in just two hours.

Some believe that Nostradamus predicted these events, alluding to latitude 45, where New York is located, and vague phrases about a great new city and aggressors with a cold and cruel heart. But this interpretation has no firm evidence and can be questioned.

Was Nostradamus a true prophet who could anticipate the future or simply a man who got it right by chance?