Year after year, the predictions of Nostradamus, who was a French astrologer at the beginning of the 16th century, are remembered with great uncertainty as the predictions of various historical events are attributed to him; from Adolf Hitler's seizure of power to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For next year there are some predictions that once again put everyone under the expectation of this ancient astrologer. Later you will be able to know Nostradamus' predictions for 2024.

Michael de Nostredame was born on December 14, 1503 in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France. It is believed that his first prophecies began to arrive after the death of his wife and children due to the Black Plague..

His work, Les Prophéties de 1555 covers around 942 predictionsthese are usually very ambiguous and do not offer specific dates, which is why they continue to be interpreted under the circumstances that occur year after year.

Climate change will be catastrophic

The advance of climate change in our days can be related to the visions of the world that this astrologer offered based on biblical impressions. Nostradamus suggested that some areas of the Earth would become inhospitable due to a great drought and the boiling of seas, rivers and lakes.

A great tsunami and famine could come

The astrologer assured that great floods would come that would cause famine in the population: “The dry land will dry out even more and great floods will come,” one can read in his prophecy.

The outbreak of a war

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, international tension has remained since 2022. Later, in 2023, the war between Israel and Hamas began. Under this context, analysts of his work have positioned his prophecies about armed conflicts as something that could continue throughout 2024.

Nostradamus emphasized naval conflicts, as he indicates that the conflict will spread over the oceans.

In his prophecies we read: “the red adversary will turn pale with fear, terrorizing the great ocean.” It has been considered that this could be attributed to China due to its conflicts with both Taiwan and NATO.in addition to the fact that this country has the largest navy in the world.

A new dad could arrive

Pope Francis will be 88 years old in 2024 and this year there was talk about the pontiff's health, since this year he had to be absent from COP28 due to lung inflammation.

“Following the death of a very old pontiff, a Roman of good age will be elected; it will be said that he is weak, but he will serve for a long time.”

The reign of Charles III could come to an end

“The king of the islands will be forcibly expelled and replaced by one who will not bear the mark of king,” one can read in his prophecies.

The above does not point to a specific person, but it is believed that this could point to the current king of England, Charles III, who has received various criticisms for his arrival to the throne.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions