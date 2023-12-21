Norway, paradise of electric cars, has hit a wall: they don't raise enough. Almost all cars sold in Norway are plug-in and more than 80% are purely electric vehicles. These figures, which are what European institutions dream of, are also a problem for the Norwegian State.

The push for electric cars has been marked by a strong purchase subsidy, eliminating VAT for those who purchased a car with this technology. A VAT that in Norway is 25% and that, therefore, has made buying a Toyota Corolla more expensive than a Tesla Model 3.

Not only that, in Norway you pay a tax based on the CO2 emissions of each vehicle. Of course, this fee has been stopped being charged with each electric car sold. A double exemption that has had a direct consequence on the state coffers: a hole of more than 1.8 billion euros.

To get a better idea. In Norway, you could buy an Audi Q4 e-tron 50 for 38,000 euros, while in Spain the same car costs more than 58,000 euros. The difference is much more substantial if we take into account that the average salary in Norway is 65,935 euros, compared to 28,360 in Spain.

More and more taxes

It is not surprising that Sales have skyrocketed in Norway a year ago now. Specifically, ACEA reflects an increase in November 2022 of 27.8% compared to the same month of November 2021, despite the fact that its sales throughout the year fell significantly, with a decline of 13.4%.

This is because vehicles costing more than 500,000 Norwegian crowns, almost 48,000 euros, began to pay VAT in 2023. That is, cars have become more expensive by a quarter of their price. But it is not the only measure that has been taken so that electric vehicles begin to contribute to state coffers.

The next step was taken this same 2023. In Norway, cars pay a tax based on weight, with the idea that “the heavier, the more polluting.” But this tax did not apply to electric cars. Although to a lesser extent than with combustion ones, this is already being applied.

At the moment, electric vehicles with batteries greater than 70 kWh continue to have very large and heavy batteries. This causes vehicles with a mass greater than 2,500 kg, such as a Mercedes EQS, to fall below the actual 400 kilometers of autonomy. Or that Rolls-Royce's next electric car is already approaching a weight of three tons.

The solution is, therefore, to tax the weight of the vehicle, the simplest way to punish the heavier electric cars which, in practice, are the least efficient. The idea is to implement a linear rate, according to which 500 kg of weight will be exempt from paying this tax and, from this minimum, 12.5 Norwegian crowns will be paid per excess kilogram. Around 1.19 euros/kg.

Thus, an electric car with an average weight of 2,000 kg has to pay around 1,680 euros in this tax, to which VAT (25%) will have to be added when its price exceeds 48,000 euros. The question is whether the electric car will continue to sweep the country or its sales will fall to the numbers in the rest of Europe. At the moment, they have suffered but they are still (by far) the best-selling type of technology.

In Xataka | The country that sells the most electric cars in Europe has eliminated all its aid immediately. It's a trial by fire

Photo | Dario