PYONGYANG – North Korea pledged to launch three new spy satellites, build military drones and upgrade its nuclear arsenal by 2024 as leader Kim Jong-un said US policy made war inevitable.

Kim lashed out at Washington in a lengthy speech that ended five days of ruling party meetings that set economic, military and foreign policy goals for the coming year.

“Because of the enemy's reckless actions to attack us, it has become a reality that war could break out at any time on the Korean peninsula,” said Kim Jong-un, reported by KCNA.

He ordered the military to prepare to “pacify all of South Korea,” including with nuclear bombs if necessary, in response to any attack.

Kim's speech comes ahead of a year that will see landmark elections in South Korea and the United States.

Experts expect North Korea to maintain a campaign of military pressure to try to leverage any leverage surrounding the US presidential election in November, which will likely see the return of former President Donald Trump, who exchanged historic threats and diplomacy with Kim.

“Pyongyang may be waiting for the US presidential election to see what provocations it can make up for in the next administration,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, as reported by Reuters.

US President Joe Biden's administration said it was open to talks, but it imposed new sanctions as North Korea continued its banned missile tests. The US is also stepping up drills and deploying more military assets such as nuclear-armed submarines and large aircraft carriers near the Korean peninsula.

Kim said he could not ignore the return of those weapons that he said had completely transformed South Korea into the United States' “foremost military base and nuclear arsenal.”

“If we look closely at the confrontational military actions carried out by enemy forces… the word 'war' has become a realistic reality and not an abstract concept,” Kim said.