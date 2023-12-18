During the night between Sunday and Monday, North Korea launched a long-range missile into the Sea of ​​Japan: the Japanese Ministry of Defense said it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to several thousand kilometers away.

The missile traveled about 1,000 kilometers, flying for 73 minutes, before falling into the sea about 250 kilometers west of Okushiri Island, which is located in the Hokkaido region of Japan. This year, North Korea had carried out another four test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles: the last one was at the beginning of July, again towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

Japan's Defense Ministry said the missile launched overnight had the potential to hit the United States. “The ballistic missile launched this time, based on trajectory calculations, could have flown over 15,000 kilometers: in which case the entire territory of the United States could have been hit,” said Shingo Miyake, vice minister of Defense.

– Read also: Han Kwang-Song has reappeared