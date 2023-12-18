loading…

North Korea test-fires an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), angering South Korea and Japan. Photo/KCNA via REUTERS

SEOUL – North Korea (North Korea) has test fired intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Monday (18/12/2023). Pyongyang's maneuver angered South Korea (South Korea) and Japan.

Japan's Defense Ministry said the ICBM fired by North Korea had flown for about 73 minutes before falling into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), about 250 kilometers west of Okushiri Island in Hokkaido.

The ICBM was fired a day after the nuclear-armed country led by Kim Jong-un test-fired a short-range missile into the Sea of ​​Japan.

In Seoul, South Korea's presidential office strongly condemned what it called the launch of a solid-fuel ICBM.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered a joint response with the US and Japan using a real-time missile information sharing system.

Japan's Defense Ministry said the North Korean ICBM was launched on a “hovering trajectory”, meaning the missile was fired on a steep vertical path, reaching a maximum altitude of more than 6,000 km and covering a distance of about 1,000 km.

It was Pyongyang's fifth ICBM firing in 2023—the most in a single year.

“Based on the flight trajectory of the ICBM class missile launched, it is estimated that its range could exceed 15,000 km, depending on its weight and other factors,” said member of the Japanese Parliament Shingo Miyake, as quoted by the Japan Times.

“In that case, the entire United States would be within range of those missiles.”