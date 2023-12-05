On November 21, North Korea launched its first spy satellite into orbit. The launch triggered tension in the area and led to several sanctions against the North Korean regime. However, South Korea did three-quarters of the same two weeks later, when a SpaceX rocket launched its first spy satellite. Both countries are preparing for a military escalation in space.

The first North Korean spy satellite. After two failed launches, a Chollima 1 rocket launched the North Korean Defense Ministry’s Malligyong 1 military satellite into orbit.

The name Malligyong means “telescope” in Korean. Not in vain, the satellite debuted with spy photos of US military installations in Guam and Japan, as well as the White House and the Pentagon, according to the North Korean news agency. North Korea has not yet shown any of the photos obtained with the new satellite.

First successful launch. The Chollima 1 rocket took off on November 21 from the Sohae launch center in the North Korean district of Cholsan (North Pyongan province). It was the first successful launch after two failed attempts in May and August.

The name Chollima comes from a winged horse in Chinese mythology. According to Eureka, the rocket appears to be based on the Hwasong 15 and 17 intercontinental missiles, North Korea’s most powerful. Until this year, the missiles had only been used in suborbital launches.

Escalation of tension and sanctions. The United States and its allies took the launch as a pretext for North Korea to test banned ballistic missile technology. The country’s weapons capabilities, including its nuclear weapons, have advanced rapidly under Kim Jong-un’s regime, despite international sanctions.

The United States, South Korea, Japan and Australia announced new sanctions against the regime after the spy satellite was put into orbit. Seoul also reacted with the partial suspension of an agreement that has reduced inter-Korean military tension since 2018. Pyongyang responded by abandoning the agreement in its entirety.

War drums. Another of Pionygang’s counterreactions was to warn the United States that an attack on its spy satellite would be considered a “declaration of war.” The North Korean Defense Ministry said its satellite is part of a war deterrence strategy, but that it would “take measures in self-defense” if any interference occurred.

The warning came after Sheryll Klinkel, a spokesperson for the US Space Force, said early last week that the United States “could block an adversary’s space and counterspace capabilities and services with a variety of reversible and irreversible means.” “.

South Korea launches its own satellite. As scheduled, South Korea went ahead with the launch of its first spy satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Friday of last week. Saturday’s launch came less than two weeks after North Korea announced it had launched its own spy satellite.

Although SpaceX avoided publishing images of the military ship at the request of its client, it is known that it weighs around 800 kg and will operate between 400 and 600 km altitude. In addition, it will be able to observe objects as small as 30 centimeters from space, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Space race between the Koreas. South Korea launched a satellite again on Monday, this time from South Korean soil. It was a commercial satellite from the Hanwha Systems company, but it was put into orbit with a solid-fuel military rocket, demonstrating the advancement of Korean space capabilities.

The Koreas are still technically at war. South Korea intends to launch four additional spy satellites between now and the end of 2025 to increase its surveillance of Pyongyang (and presumably monitor the progress of its nuclear development). North Korea is less specific about its plans, but intends to continue launching satellites through its space agency.

Founded in 2013, the North Korean space agency already has a successful launch. In addition, it has changed its name: from NADA (National Aerospace Development Administration) to NATA (National Aerospace Technology Administration).

