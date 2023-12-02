A prodigious recovery made in the middle of the season has completely changed McLaren’s present and future prospects following a prawn-like start to 2023, which had taken the Woking team back a few years, when it was fighting for the last positions of the Constructors’ World Championship.

A sudden, clear, radical change of direction, so much so that if only the second half of the just concluded F1 season is taken into consideration, the team directed by Andrea Stella would have finished in second place in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships despite the 87 points collected in the first 11 races (he ended the season with 302).

At the end of the season, Lando Norris did not hide his happiness for the recovery made by his team, but what makes him even happier is the prospect of 2024. According to what the British driver stated, McLaren has found the key pieces of puzzles that will allow it to be very competitive even in a few months, when the new season starts.

“We still have a few pieces of the puzzle to put together, but we’ve found the key pieces. We know which direction to go, so I’m really, really proud of the whole team.”

“If I went back, to Bahrain, and was forced to look to 2023, I would be afraid. Instead we managed to achieve 7 podiums and we really experienced some great moments this year. I really didn’t expect it.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

“I’m really excited about next season. If we had started the season in 2023 in the same form we were in halfway through the year, we would have finished second in the Constructors’ World Championship and second in the Drivers’ Championship as well.”

McLaren, over the last few months, has gone through a process of reorganization of the top management and a purchasing campaign at an engineering level which makes the prospects even rosier, at least on paper. David Sanchez from Ferrari, Rob Marshall from Red Bull are just the cover signings, but not everything will be available to the new project.

“I know it doesn’t always work that way, but I know we’re on the right path. That’s what I’m trying to say. We’ve made some new hires and we’ll have some of those available in 2024. So maybe not everything they can bring us we’ll put him in the car right away. But we already know some things.”

“In the last four, five, six months we have learned a lot from the progress we have made. I am excited, because we are finally on the right path and we know which direction to go.”

“In 2024 I just want to start the season well. If we could get off to a good start in Bahrain, I would be much more enthusiastic,” concluded Norris.

