Who more and who less, most people have become accustomed to living their lives with their cell phone always in their pocket. In fact, if you have ever forgotten your phone on the way to work or somewhere, you have surely experienced a feeling of annoyance or a certain alarm. But when it comes down to it, what happens when this gets dramatic?

This phenomenon, increasingly common these days, has a name: nomophobia. A term that comes from the combination of “no-mobile” and “phobia”, and which in practice translates into precisely that: an irrational fear of not being able to get hold of the phone. Not only because you forgot it, but also, for example, because it runs out of battery.

What is nomophobia and what symptoms does it have?

Although it is not officially recognized as a disorder, it is clear that nomophobia is a pathology that is present in today's digitalized society.

Beyond the occasional absence of the phone, its main symptom lies in the fact of feeling “disconnected.” Naturally, its origin is obvious: a great overdependence on mobile devices.

Although nomophobia may be considered relatively new, its symptoms nevertheless have a lot in common with other more common phobias. For example, It is common for people who suffer from it to suffer episodes of extreme anxiety, nerves or even stomachache faced with the threat of not receiving calls, messages, etc.

Other physical signs caused by nomophobia can appear in the form of excessive sweating, palpitations or even tremors, in the most severe cases. The inability to disconnect, meanwhile, can sometimes make it difficult to concentrate on work, studying, or simply interacting with others normally.

How can nomophobia be treated?

As with other pathologies, The first step to confront nomophobia is to understand that you really suffer, something that is sometimes not easy.. Being aware of the current dependence on technology also does not hurt, even as a preventive measure.

In many cases it is equally advisable to establish clear limits on mobile phone use to reduce the anxiety associated with disconnection. Setting specific phone-free periods, especially before bed, can improve sleep qualityas various studies have shown in this regard.

Of course, in the most serious cases it may become necessary to see a specialist, as well as develop habits that keep you away from your mobile phone for a few hours a day. For example, exercising, reading or even going out with friends without constantly worrying about staying connected.

And, as much as technology can help you lead a more comfortable life in many ways, both personally and professionally, it also has its risks. Ignoring them, or simply thinking that “they are things that only happen to others” can generate problems such as nomophobia. As they say, prevention is better.