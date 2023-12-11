In France, the final discussion began on Monday in the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, on the new law to regulate immigration. For weeks the proposal has been at the center of political debate due to numerous substantial changes that have distanced it from the bill presented by the government, both in the Senate and in the National Assembly. The discussion should last about two weeks, but at the moment the situation is so confused that it is not even clear if and with what text the reform will actually be approved.

The Senate, controlled by the centre-right, had in fact decidedly moved the text to the right in the discussion that took place in recent months. The National Assembly, where the representation of the parties is more heterogeneous, has dismantled the text approved by the Senate at various points, in some cases restoring the one proposed by the government and in other cases introducing further different measures. The result is that today the reform finds itself in a sort of limbo: the main centre-right party, the Republicans, claims that the text modified by the Assembly has become too soft and that it will not vote for it. At the same time, according to the centre-left parties, the text has remained too unbalanced towards the right: the only ones who seem to appreciate it are the parliamentarians of President Emmanuel Macron’s party, who however alone do not have enough votes to approve it.

The solution could be a definitive shift to the right of the final text: for Macron’s party to have it approved it would be enough to have the support of the centrist allies of the Democratic Movement and above all of the Republicans, of which the current Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, has been part of it until a few years ago. But at the same time the reform could be rejected in the next few days by a motion presented by the Greens asking to send the law back to the Senate. If the motion receives the support of all opposition forces to the government, including the Republicans, the government would suffer a major political defeat and the discussion would be further postponed.

Much will depend on what the Republicans choose to do: that is, whether they prefer to pass a less harsh immigration law than the one they are proposing, or cause a bad defeat for the government.

Darmanin had presented the law at the beginning of November as a compromise between greater control of irregular immigration and a simplification and expansion of integration paths. As regards the latter, it gave the possibility to start working immediately to people whose asylum request had a good chance of being accepted on the basis of their nationality (mainly those arriving from Afghanistan, Syria or Eritrea), and provided for a a kind of temporary work permit for one year for those who had entered France irregularly but had found work in sectors where manpower is scarce.

At the same time, it proposed expanding the category of crimes that could lead to the expulsion of a foreign citizen who arrived in France before turning 13 or who has lived there for more than 20 years.

These two proposals were retained in the final version of the law, which however was extensively modified in other points over the last month.

During the first two weeks of November the law was debated in the Senate, where the leading party is the center-right Republicans, who control more than a third of the seats. The Senate had changed the bill a lot, eliminating several more progressive proposals – such as the one-year residence permit for irregulars who find work – and strengthening others: for example, it had made the criteria for having the right to assistance more stringent healthcare, family reunification or French citizenship, and had increased or instituted new penalties for those who remained in France without a residence permit. He had also added new measures, such as the introduction of annual immigration quotas and the obligation for international university students to deposit a “security” upon their arrival in France. The students would then have to demonstrate annually “the seriousness of their studies”.

The text in the Senate then envisaged the elimination of state healthcare (AME) for people without a residence permit, introducing an “emergency” one which covers much less treatment and which beneficiaries would have to pay through an annual tax. This measure had long been requested by French right-wing and far-right parties. The Senate had also approved the reintroduction, with the support of Interior Minister Darmanin, of the crime of “illegal stay” for irregular foreigners, punishable by a fine and up to three years in prison, eliminated in 2012.

The proposal that emerged from the debate in the Senate had created strong criticism both from progressive parties and from some of the Renaissance deputies (President Emmanuel Macron’s party, which was previously called En Marche!). After approval in the Senate, the law was analyzed by the Legal Commission of the National Assembly, which modified it again: while leaving some more restrictive proposals than immigration, it had scaled back or completely eliminated most of the measures introduced by the Senate, including that of the elimination of the AME, and the crime of “illegal residence”.

– Read also: The European far right and the French protests

This new version will be discussed by the National Assembly in a very tense climate: over 2,600 amendments have been presented, of which 650 by Republicans alone, who have said they will not vote in favor of the law after the Commission’s changes. Rassemblement National, Marine Le Pen’s French far-right party, also took their side. Both ask that the law be exactly like the one that emerged from the Senate debate.

However, the parties that are part of the left-wing coalition New Ecological and Social Popular Union (NUPES), led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, are also against the new proposal, but for opposite reasons, and have presented a motion which, if approved, would reject the proposal in its entirety and would send it back to be discussed in the Senate. It is not clear whether this could really happen, given that in order to pass this presented motion it would also have to be voted on by several Republican deputies.

At the moment, Minister Darmanin and several Renaissance deputies have ruled out approving the law by resorting to article 49.3 of the French Constitution, which allows it to be approved directly, avoiding parliamentary debate. The use of Article 49.3 is a very sensitive political issue in France and is only used in exceptional cases. The last time the government activated it was in March to force the approval of the highly contested pension reform after months of demonstrations across the country.

– Read also: France and the migrants of Lampedusa