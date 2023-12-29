The superhero film genre has seen a significant decline since the end of Avengers: Endgame. Both Marvel and DC have groped their way in recent years and, although both studios have a promising future, it is clear that the golden age of this genre is behind us.

This is what you have addressed Zack Snyder, one of the prominent directors of superhero cinema who tried to make his mark with his Snyderverse, an attempt that, as we all know, was unsuccessful. Although there have been some statements about his possible return to the genre, the American director has expressed his tiredness with respect to this type of films.

“No one believes they're going to see an indie superhero movie anymore. Comic book movies are a dead end now. The holy grail is some original IP that you created yourself that resonates and is cool. I'm not calling for James Gunn's door, saying, 'Bro, hand me one of those tasty projects.'”

In a conversation with The Atlantic, the director suggests that the main problem with the genre today is that the films are not self-contained, but are part of a series of works that follow one another, and cannot be enjoyed independently. without losing the main narrative thread of the story.

Although Snyder believes that success lies in new intellectual properties, it seems that this has not been enough, as Rebel Moon It has not been very well received by the public. The only thing left for him is to redeem himself with the director's version or, in the worst case, with a second part convincing enough to change the public's opinion.

