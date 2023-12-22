No to the ESM, split majority. The expert: “No earthquake on the spread”. Here because

The Chamber of Deputies rejects the ESM treaty. The votes in favor were 72, 184 against, 44 abstentions, rejecting the first article of the text. The Pd, Piu' Europa, Iv and Azione voted in favor of the ratification of the ESM. Lega, FdI and Movimento 5 Stelle voted against. The opposition to the attack speaks of a government in disarray and a majority that no longer exists. Ma from the Center-Right they totally deny consequences for the executive led by Giorgia Meloni (read the article here). But on the economic front, in particular on financial markets, what impact will a no to ratification have? To understand more, Affaritaliani.it spoke to DArio Angelinoresponsible for advisory symphony sgr.

“In light of the greater flexibility in the management of public accounts just approved with the reform of the stability pact (of which Italy is a primary beneficiary), the failure to approve the Mes on the part of the Italian parliament is a disappointment but it is not unexpected, considering the internal political rhetoric and the propensity to use it as a negotiating tool”, declared Angelino. “A longer negotiation period is probably necessary, with an extension of the transitional period of the Single Resolution Fund of the banks that the ESM was supposed to replace”. While from the point of view of marketsexplained Angelino, “the short-term consequences should be limitedespecially if the market context remains favorable, considering the presence of other support tools that can be implemented more quickly in the event of stress (such as theanti-spread shield” of the ECB)”.

