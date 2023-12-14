Connected electric vehicles are exposed to multiple cyber dangers and the development of specific solutions to monitor its cybersecurity is urgent. What we saw in Fast & Furious 8 with the character of Cipher seemed like fiction, but it could be more real than we think.

Failure in cybersecurity

According to the results that the S2 Group team of experts has carried out, called “Cybersecurity in the connected electric vehicle”, the increase in connectivity and Automation of smart vehicles exposes them to cyber threats crucial and the implementation of cybersecurity is necessary from the first phase of their design to cyber protect them, something that is not being taken into account in the production phase.

With more and more smart and network-integrated components, cars are a new target for cybercriminals. Risks arise both in production, loading and even circulation; constituting a real threat to computer and physical security.

“We are not considering what would happen if the systems used by these vehicles were compromised and this is essential at this time. Until now, vehicle safety has been focused on avoiding physical dangers and, however, due to the increasing connectivity of vehicles, especially to monitor their status, along with the emergence of wireless communications, it is no longer necessary. physical access to compromise the system,” explained José Rosell, managing partner of S2 Grupo.

Cyberattacks in the connected car sector

Cyber ​​threats in this field can be directed directly at the intelligent vehicles or other elements with which it is relatedsuch as traffic lights, chargers, signals or remote servers to which they are connected.

He increase in cyber attacks In this sector it has been promoted, precisely, by the increase in the connectivity of its components with the outside. The attack surface where cybercriminals can intervene has increased since it is possible to generate incidents on the connected electric vehicle itself, as well as all the elements related to it (chargers, signals, etc.).

Below is a list of some recent attacks in the scope of the VEC and electric chargers, which have been able to have a real impact on the sector.

Attack on electric vehicle chargers in Russia, March 2022. In this case, the devices stopped working and displayed messages on their screens in defense of Ukraine against Vladimir Putin. Car theft via CAN injection attack, April 2022. Attackers took advantage of the interconnectivity of vehicle networks and vulnerabilities in the CAN protocol (a new car theft technique similar to bridging) to unlock the doors and start the car. Attack on vehicles through bluejacking, June 2022. Attackers attacked an American manufacturer's vehicles using “bluejacking” attacks. Car hijacking, July 2022. Attackers were able to connect to the VEC APIs, being able Monitor car status and control locking mechanism through your application. Software incident, February 2023. Software implemented in 365,000 vehicles of a brand that had deficiencies at the operating level since did not correctly identify intersections and did not make speed adjustments correctly, with the risk of causing accidents.