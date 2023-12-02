The Semifinal of La Voz 2023 was full of magical moments that touched our hearts. And Lucas Feliz, as he has done throughout the edition, left us a performance to remember.

Pablo López’s talent chose Hablemos de amor, a very emotional song by Pablo Alborán. And the coach has felt very united towards his talent throughout the entire edition. For this reason, Pablo López could not help it and, the day before the Semifinal, he spoke with Pablo Alborán and sent him a video of the performance.

“We had to come to a conclusion about what you do with the song,” the coach from Malaga began, suggesting that it was not easy to define what Lucas transmits on stage.

We don’t know how long they were looking for the best way to define talent, but they came to a conclusion: “You’re like a shootout in an elevator.” Lucas was very surprised by the words of the two artists when Pablo López specified even more: “No one is saved from you,” reveals the Malaga coach.

For Pablo López, Lucas has been a fundamental pillar of his team throughout the edition, despite the fact that the talent has been left at the gates of the La Voz 2023 Final, but the coach is clear that he will always guide them with his voice and his music. Great moment!