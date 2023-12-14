Another interesting compilation! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about a specific Pokémon. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

It seems that there is a Pokémon that has returned but fans don't know how to get it: we talk about Meloetta. For now, only one clue has been found that seems to point to a specific point in the meadow where there are always swirling winds. Remember that there is another new Pokémon that cannot be obtained, but in that case it seems to be by event. Meloetta is catchable, but no one knows where she is.

There are no more details other than these, so we will stay tuned.

Potential hint: It could be related to a spot in the meadow where it always breezes and spinning. pic.twitter.com/JNHk3yVjak — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) December 14, 2023

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

