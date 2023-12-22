The Spanish Data Protection Agency is the body in charge of ensuring compliance with data protection regulations. And, recently, he has had to act by issuing a warning to the Provincial Police of Navarra as a result of an action on X, former Twitter.

The Spanish Data Protection Agency, known by its acronym AEPD, has one of the great challenges of its activity in social networks. As a greater number of users and organizations use these channels to share information, it is common that, due to ignorance or carelessness, current legislation is breached. And it is at this point when the AEPD has the ability to sanction certain behaviors. As has happened in the case of the Navarra Foral Police.

According to the AEPD, the police force failed to comply with article 5.1, which refers to the principle of confidentiality. In addition, also with article 32, related to the safety of the treatment. We tell you the explanation in detail below.

A roadblock

The events occurred during a routine roadblock that the Police, taking advantage of the occasion, decided to use an image taken during it to share on social networks. Specifically, in this case on Twitter. The woman who decided to file a complaint explained that in the photo of her you could see both her dog and her face, as it was reflected in the right rearview mirror. In addition, the fine that the agents had issued on the previous car was also latent, exposing a positive result for three different drug substances.

The virality of the networks did the rest. And, according to the complainant, when it appeared in the digital press associated with drug consumption, when the fine had actually been given to another driver, the scope of the situation was such that she lost her job and, according to her, even He stated that he was ashamed to go out on the street. The only defense that the Police had at this time is that she had pixelated the license plate, however, this was not enough for the consequences that said photograph had on the personal life of the protagonist of the events.

Did not use the appropriate mechanisms

For the Spanish Data Protection Agency, the Foral Police were not able to use the mechanisms that were at their disposal to, in their objective of reporting the events, make the person who appeared in the vehicle unrecognizable. Furthermore, as a consequence, she was associated with a type of crime that she had not committed and that considerably compromised her economic stability, causing her to lose her job.

As Confilegal confirms, despite the entire situation explained, the only sanction that the organization could impose on the AEPD was a warning sanction. Since although it was true that they had violated the existing regulations, currently the RGPD does not have the capacity to financially sanction the Administrations. Although it is true that it was an issue that has been put on the table this year, progress has never been made on this issue, since it has always been unanimously determined that sanctioning these organizations would not be allowed.

Despite this, we can see how the AEPD closely follows all the movements we make on the network and that can compromise the privacy of our citizens. Even in the event that these actions are carried out by police agencies.