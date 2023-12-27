Juan del Val has visited the set of 'And now Sonsoles' to talk about his latest book 'Bocabesada'.

“I'm in the novel, it's inevitable,” confessed the author of the book that is triumphing in bookstores this Christmas.

Regarding success, Juan del Val has confessed that he prefers to call it “it's going well for me.”

“I have never understood writers who say that 'I write for myself,'” the writer pointed out.

At the age of 17 he left school and started working in construction and that is how we wanted to remember him in 'And now Sonsoles', where he told us how everything happened and he ended up being a journalist.

We have also traveled back in time to remember what his first bullfighting chronicle was like: “It continues to fascinate me and I claim it,” in reference to the bullfighting world.

“We are in a world in which nobody says anything and nobody is committed to saying compromising things,” Juan del Val wanted to clarify.

He was at the 'non' wedding of Juan Ortega's bullfighter

Sonsoles Ónega took advantage of the moment to ask him how he experienced the fact that the bullfighter Juan Ortega finally did not pass through the altar.

He was one of the guests: “I was very surprised when the wedding was cancelled. Now it's quiet and in Spain,” he confessed.