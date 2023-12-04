Last week Moses Wetangula, speaker of the National Assembly, the lower house of the Kenyan parliament, said that MPs would no longer be able to wear a set of traditional African clothes because they violated the parliamentary dress code. Since the announcement, the only clothing allowed has become “Western” clothing, with jacket and tie for men and long dresses and skirts below the knee for women.

Among the items considered unacceptable is also the Kaunda suit, a traditional men’s suit much loved by Kenyan President William Ruto, who often wears it on formal and ceremonial occasions. In his speech Wetangula said that this measure serves to “protect the honor and dignity of parliament” and that it will be applied not only to politicians but also to journalists and visitors. However, cases in which traditional clothes are worn to promote cultural activities will be excluded.

In recent years the Kaunda dress has become very popular among African celebrities and politicians. It consists of a single-breasted safari jacket with usually short sleeves to be worn without a tie and with matching trousers. It is named after Zambia’s first post-independence president, Kenneth Kaunda, who ruled the country from 1964 to 1991 and who often wore this type of dress in his public appearances.

Kaunda considered it a symbol of African independence. It is a dress whose shape is reminiscent of the one worn habitually by Chinese President Mao Zedong, so much so that, in banning Kaunda clothes, Wetangula defined them as “Mao Zedong’s coats”.

The Kenyan parliament has banned its legislators from wearing Kaunda suits within the building. The suits, named after the former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda have been banned which are known to be a Pan-Africanism symbol. Your thoughts on this pic.twitter.com/FUI5yQOA34 — African Hub (@AfricanHub_) November 29, 2023

The decision was highly criticized on social media, where it was pointed out that traditional African clothes were banned just when they were becoming popular again in Africa (but also in Europe and the United States), where their diffusion is having a role in redefining the post-colonial identity of many African countries.

The choice to stick to the Western canon would instead maintain the association between Kenya and the colonial states that governed the country before independence. For example, the Kenyan human rights activist Abdullahi Halakhe published on Kenya.

These white wigs have been part of the traditional uniform of British judges and lawyers for centuries and were also worn by the speakers of the British parliament until the end of the twentieth century. Today they continue to be used in many African nations, but a growing part of the population considers them one of the most obvious symbols of the colonial cultural heritage: not only do they have no connection with African tradition, but they recall the work of the British colonial courts.

In fact, colonialism today is still in our minds. https://t.co/t0XzzacLsi – Abdullahi Halakhe (@QulshTM) November 29, 2023

However, Wetangulache’s indications on clothing are valid only for the halls of parliament: after the decision Ruto still wore the Kaunda dress during three public meetings.

Ruto began wearing the suit in June 2023: according to his tailor, Ashok Sunny, the choice was made out of his desire to promote local production and designers. It is actually quite common among African leaders to wear a specific piece of traditional clothing, not only to strengthen their image, but also to show their electorate that they care about their country’s cultural heritage. However, Ruto continues to wear “Western” suits on many occasions: the latest was for example COP28, the United Nations conference on climate change being held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

– Read also: In Kenya there are protests against the new taxes wanted by President William Ruto