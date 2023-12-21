Nowadays the only thing that prevents a minor from accessing most pornographic websites is the question: “Are you over 18 years old? Press Yes or No.” That is, nothing. This will change with the European Union Digital Services Lawwhich marks the end of anonymous access to online porn. Pornhub, Xvideos and Stripchat will have to verify the age of their users.

Numerous studies have proven that many minors begin their contact with pornography through the Internet, years before their legal age. The main cause is the ease of accessing adult contentwhere you only need to respond with a Yes or create a free account with any email, to enter, without further verification.

The European Union wants to protect minors by forcing the three most used pornographic platforms in Europe, Pornhub, Xvideos and Stripchat, to verify the age of their users.

Goodbye to anonymous porn on the Internet

This verification implies that Users will have to identify themselves with a photo of their ID, a selfie, or another method that involves revealing their identity.. The EU has not yet clarified how it will do this. The measure is not yet official, but sources suggest that it will come into force next April.

Legal coverage will be provided by the new Digital Services Law. What the European Union is going to do is equate these pornographic platforms with Facebook or X. Not because of the content, but because it exceeds 45 million users in the EU.

The new Law states that online services that exceed that number of users must verify the age of their clients.

It is estimated that Xvideos has more than 160 million users worldwideaccording to Ars Tecnica, but it is not known how many there are in Europe. Ponrhub has already revealed that 33 million users use it herewhich is why it has asked the EU not to apply the measure, since it does not reach 45 million.

But the intention of the European Union is to turn this measure into a general rule for all porn platforms, regardless of their use. “I have made it very clear that creating a safer online environment for our children is a priority of the Digital Services Act,” said Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner responsible for the implementation of the law.

It remains to be seen if The obligation to verify age on Pornhub, Xvideos and Stripchat will mean a decrease in the number of users of these platforms for adults.