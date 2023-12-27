There is a theory within FRIENDS universe that the fans have been feeding over time. It is a series of suspicions that ensure that the house to which Chandler and Monica moved in the last season of the series is located in the same neighborhood as the house of the McCallisters, the family in the film. Home alone in which Macaulay Culkin plays the adorable Kevin McCallister. But unfortunately, everything has an explanation.

A theory that constantly refloats

As with hoaxes and false theories, this one about Monica and Chandler's house was no different, and the idea resurfaces on social media periodically, accumulating likes and comments non-stop, year after year. In recent days, an Instagram post commenting on the details of the theory has accumulated quite a few interactions, to the point of attracting the attention of the former art director of FRIENDS, who has not hesitated to clarify what exactly is happening.

The theory in question asserts that the house seen in the background through Monica and Chandler's living room window is exactly the McCallister housesince a series of plans reveal details such as the garage entrance or the details of the main door.

Although these details appear sparsely in some shots of FRIENDS, fans managed to find the necessary clues to generate the common thread that would lead them to the big final surprise. Comparing them with the images that appear in the original Home Alone movie, it is easy to think that We are actually talking about the same home.and it seems that we are indeed looking at the same house.

But how is that possible? Did the producers of FRIENDS join two fictional universes together for some reason? Everything has an explanation.

The props and the decoration

One of the last videos published on Instagram about the theory went so viral that it reached the eyes of Daren Janes, who was art director on FRIENDS at that time. Janes left a comment on the publication stating that the theory left him incredibly amazed, but everything is easily explained with one detail: that house was nothing more than a set provided by the company. Pacific Studioswhich was responsible for making the McCallister house in Home Alone.

The idea was that the perspective that the living room window showed would show something that felt real, which is why they decided to use a set and fill the background with houses that could be those of any neighborhood on the outskirts of New York.

In this way, we can settle the issue, and unfortunately assure that FRIENDS and Home Alone do not share a universe (no matter how fun it would have been).

