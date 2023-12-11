Good news related to No Man’s Sky. The game has received a new patch today that is now available to players.

No Man’s Sky en Switch

Specifically, the new No Man’s Sky update takes the game to version 4.46 and includes specific improvements for Nintendo Switch.

First of all, we have these: Christmas Expeditions 2023:

Utopia: from December 8 to 15

Work alongside other Travelers to rebuild an abandoned solar system for the mysterious Utopia Foundation. Utopia welcomes all contributors to our ambitious new community housing project!

Singularity: December 15 – December 22

He begins to reveal the history and origin of harmonic fields in this precursor to Echoes. A mystery that touches on artificial intelligence, the will to exist, and the very nature of what it means to be alive.

Cartographers: December 22 – December 29

Wake up stranded on the fiery planet Coul Major and explore deep into its surface as you work to repair your custom starship.

Travellers: from December 29 to January 8

A relaxing journey of exploration that encourages Travelers to seek out extraordinary worlds, reach planetary peaks and ocean floors, and catalog their findings in No Man’s Sky.

With this update, some fully detailed settings have also been included on the official website.

The game is available on the Nintendo Switch eShop for $60 and continues to attract new players across all platforms. You already know that the game was released last October 7 of 2022 in physical and digital format.

