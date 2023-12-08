Hello Games He has worked for years on No Man’s Sky, a title that found redemption after many updates and new features. The developer is now ready for a new adventure, so in The Game Awards 2023 announced Light No Fire, an ambitious game that wants to revolutionize open world titles.

This is Light No Fire, the new Hello Games project

Sean Murray, founder of Hello Games, took the stage at the event to talk to us about Light No Fire. According to the developer, the studio wants to offer a truly open-world game, something that has no borders and that players can explore freely.

To demonstrate this, he prepared an attractive trailer that shows the fantasy world of Light No Fire. The title will focus on survival, exploration, adventures and construction. It will be set on a planet that promises to be the size of Earth, with a wide variety of biomes and places to explore. Below you can see its first trailer:

