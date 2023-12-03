Suara.com – Actor Ammar Zoni began to improve his lifestyle after being sued for divorce by his wife Irish Bella. He started exercising to make his body fitter and healthier.

Not only that, Ammar Zoni’s goal of exercising is also to reduce his body weight.

Kemesraan Irish Bella and Ammar Zoni (instagram/@_irishbella_)

This was known from a video uploaded by Ammar Zoni’s colleague not long ago. In the video, the 30 year old man is seen walking on a treadmill.

Ammar Zoni looked at the camera while giving a thumbs up.

“Amar is skinny looking at Bel, he will be handsome again in the era of tiger people,” said colleague Ammar Zoni, quoted from @lambe_danu’s upload on Sunday (12/3/2023).

However, the words of Ammar Zoni’s friend made netizens increasingly criticize the actor. According to them, his divorce from Irish Bella was not just because of appearance.

Ammar Zoni started exercising to slim his body (Instagram)

“This is not about the physical. This is about trust being destroyed. A good name. The unclear role of the husband and the choices made by the man himself,” said @manda***.

“It’s not about being physically handsome or not. But about promises that have been broken,” said @rsatr***.

“Well, what’s the point of being skinny if you’ve hurt it?? Do you really want to be a werewolf, does Irish really care??” asked @ayuu***.

Previously, Ammar Zoni had also tried to manage his body. But the way he did it was wrong.

At that time, Ammar Zoni abused drugs as a way to lose weight. According to him, using drugs will reduce appetite.

“So that I don’t have an appetite, that’s all. One of them (because I’m fat), yes (I want to be thin),” said Ammar Zoni during a trial at the South Jakarta District Court in August 2023.

Meanwhile, the reason why Irish Bella filed for divorce from Ammar Zoni was not because of drug use, but because of the frequent quarrels between them.

This was conveyed by Ammar Zoni’s attorney, Jhon Matias, during the divorce trial last week.

“There are constant fights and so on. But if we look at it, it’s very easy for us to deny it. The point is, it’s not suitable,” said Jhon.