Europe will not apply tariffs on American products such as Harley-Davidsons until 2025. Let's clarify the trade truce between Europe and the United States of America

December 21, 2023

The truce continues



The extension of the trade peace between the USA and Europe was therefore confirmed where there is a meeting point: The EU continues the suspension of rebalancing tariffs by requesting, from the United States, the extension of the suspension of tariffs for historical trade volumes reflected in the tariff quota system (TRQ) established in January 2022.