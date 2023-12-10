BMW had a perfect solution for multimedia control with their iDrive controller. The brand will now stop doing that.

In the late ’90s and early ’00s, car brands had a problem. The more groundbreaking luxury features you add to a car, the more buttons you need to operate these features. How do you not turn a luxury car interior into an absolute dump of buttons and switches?

Screen

We cannot necessarily point to BMW as the founder of installing a screen in the car, but they were at the beginning of the curve. A touchscreen was not yet popular at the time, so operating a screen was not always easy. BMW came up with a solution. Seen as early as the BMW Z9 Gran Turismo in 1999, the screen could be operated with a round ‘controller’ that you can turn and press to navigate through the menus.

iDrive

The first production car where this controller, including screen and software, came into play was the well-known BMW 7 Series (E65). Everything about that car shows that BMW was going to do things completely differently. The system was called iDrive and anyone who knows BMW a little knows that BMW still uses that name for their infotainment in general.

Keeper

The dial was a keeper. From every subsequent BMW, from small to large, the infotainment screen with rotary knob controller came into play. The functionality continued to increase, eventually arriving at a button where you can even write on the top. To enter your destination on the navigation, for example.

So iDrive was a perfect control for the screen, but became a formidable competitor as time progressed. Namely the touch screen. Admittedly, they were really cool in their first mainstream forms from the late 2000s onwards (we are not counting the Buick Reatta from 1991), but thanks to smartphones, tablets and everything where touchscreens became the norm, the touchscreen in the car evolved along with it. . It was BMW, Audi and Mercedes that did not see any benefit in it for a long time and continued to use their controller controls, without a touchscreen. Audi’s MMI and Mercedes’ Comand opted for the same type of operation as iDrive.

Next step

All three brands made a turnaround as late as five years ago. Mercedes changed Comand to MBUX with touchscreen control. The controller remained, but as a kind of touchpad on which you could swipe to operate, not a rotary knob. Audi completely gave up the controller in the center console and you got two touchscreens with haptic touch feedback. And BMW? He chose to leave the choice to the customer. Starting with the 3 Series (G20), the central screen became a touchscreen, but you could also operate it with the iDrive controller. Looking at interiors of, for example, the iX and new 5 Series you see a revolution in design, but still an iDrive button.

iDrive controller disappears

However, if you look at the interiors of the (i)X1, (i)X2 and the 2 Series Active Tourer, you will notice that the iDrive controller is nowhere to be seen. The 2 Series Gran Coupé and 1 Series will also receive an update soon and it will disappear there too. And that’s not all.

Frank Weber, head of R&D at BMW, reported at the celebration of 25 years of BMW in Silicon Valley that the ‘New Class’ interior also bans the iDrive controller. As Neue Klasse becomes all-encompassing for the new BMW, the reality is simple. It’s over for the iDrive controller. From now on, BMW will move all functionality to the touchscreen.

Is that a big surprise? No, touchscreens are simply the jack of all trades when it comes to operation. Touchscreens while driving remain a thing, but that is why the modern BMW interior has haptic buttons on the steering wheel to keep things that you want to quickly set at your fingertips. Yet we don’t see any shortcuts for the air conditioning, which is the thing you operate the most. Perhaps brands should look back to the 1999 Lincoln Navigator where the A/C controls were on the steering wheel. (via BMWBlog)

This article No! BMW bans brilliant iDrive controller first appeared on Ruetir.