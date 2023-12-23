Electric vehicle manufacturing giant NIO is breaking records with its 150 kWh semi-solid state battery. It has reached the travel range of non-electric cars with diesel fuel.

NIO has integrated this battery into models such as the ES6 II Ultra Long Range and the ET7. The ES6 II, an impressive SUV, with a range of 930 km on a single charge. Madrid to Marseille without stopping to recharge, as if you were carrying a full tank of your combustion car, or more.

This technological feat is due to the battery's 260 Wh/kg energy density, developed by WeLion New Energy Technology. It is interesting to note that, despite its large capacity, the battery maintains the same physical dimensions as the smaller versions, facilitating its integration into different NIO models.

The ET7 model demonstrated the effectiveness of the battery on a trip of 1,044 km with 3% charge remaining. This was possible thanks to its efficient autonomous driving system and an average speed of 83.9 km/h.

NIO battery weighs proportionally less

The battery weighs just 575 kg, a small increase over the 100 kWh version. This achievement reflects NIO's commitment to lighter, more efficient vehicles.

NIO also offers a subscription model for its batteries, allowing users to upgrade their capacity based on their needs. This flexible and economical approach is especially useful for long trips, where greater autonomy is required.

In addition, NIO is the pioneer in opening an electric station in Europe, a charging station that promises 100% battery in 5 minutes. Many more are planned.

NIO's new battery is leading the way to a more sustainable future with its advances in battery technology. The ability to travel long distances without sacrificing performance or comfort is a milestone in the electric car industry.