Germany, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden. It doesn't take much thinking to understand why NIO has chosen these countries to begin its journey with the electric car in Europe.

The first three countries are among the 10 with the highest income in all of Europe. Sweden, however, knocks on the doors of this select club. They also agree on the incorporation of the electric car into the daily lives of their citizens. With Germany leading the way, this technology has become an option chosen by more than 20% of buyers.

These are two pieces of information that clearly explain why NIO has launched itself into these markets upon landing in Europe. This Chinese company is committed to the premium electric vehicle. Between his incentivesensure that they can offer cars with ample autonomy with extensive technological equipment, focused above all on driving aids.

However, its arrival on our continent is not producing the expected results. In the first half of 2023, it only managed to place just over 800 units on the market. The figure has grown to 1,619 units in the first 9 months of the year, according to Dataforce. Deliveries, therefore, have been picking up pace but, according to Automotive News, the company remains concerned about the progress of sales.

Their solution is to bring Europe Firefly y Alps, subbrands that aim at a more affordable market and that they hope will be their key to increasing sales. After months of rumors, the landing has been confirmed. Spain, therefore, can be one of the target markets.

Why Spain is one of the objectives

Almost a year ago, in February 2023, NIO opened the door to the arrival of its most affordable sub-brands in Europe. And in that open door, a name slipped through the crack: Spain. Our country, together with Italy and Franceseemed like one of the chosen markets.

The movement made perfect sense and has been strengthened over the months. If we take a look at the best-selling electric vehicles in Spain, the MG4 Electric, the Dacia Spring and the Fiat 500e are the ones chosen by anyone who does not want (or cannot) buy a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y, absolute kings of the Spanish market.

Sales, therefore, have been divided into a medium-high range dominated by Tesla and access. In between, no one overshadows the models mentioned above. This gives wings (pun intended) to Firefly having one of its main objectives.

NIO has confirmed that Firefly will arrive on our continent in 2025. At the moment, no markets have been specified but rumors have long pointed to Spain as one of the chosen countries. And it makes a lot of sense if we also think that this sub-brand will be the entry range to NIO.

In addition to Firefly, NIO has also confirmed that Alps will also land in Europe although, in this case, it will do so in the third quarter of 2024. This sub-brand is chosen to position itself as the intermediate level. Reuters points out that its CEO, Lihong Qin, has summarized his positioning in the market by conveying the idea that NIO, Alps and Firefly will offer vehicles like Toyota and Lexus do.

The strategy, if we look at the Spanish market, may be more similar to the Volkswagen group. Although all of its brands offer cars of almost all sizes, we could say that Firefly would play in the league of the group's entry range (Skoda), Alps in an intermediate step (Volkswagen) and NIO in the premium segment (Audi).

With the electric car, these types of strategies also change slightly. Instead of offering vehicles all kinds of sizesAs Volkswagen can do with its different brands, Lihong Qin has assured that Firefly will focus on the launch of smaller vehicles, while Alps will bet on larger options, designed for families. If you want the best and the biggest, you will have to turn to NIO.

NIO is now facing an expansion that may be crucial for its future. Reuters already warned at the beginning of 2023 that NIO was losing thousands of euros for each unit sold and that the viability of the company was doubted if they did not manage to reduce costs. They recently announced the dismissal of 10% of their staff and have already warned that they will not be the last, as they aspire to grow with a greater presence of robots and using artificial intelligence for their decision-making.

The question is whether the arrival of these firms, which aspire to play at large volumes, is not late. Europe is considering making brands that come from China uncomfortable and having made a name for itself before, as MG has achieved and BYD wants to do, could be key if, in the future, the European Union raises the prices of cars coming from the Asian country. .

