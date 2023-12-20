If you usually browse the Internet looking for news related to the world of motors, you will already know that articles frequently pop up talking about the almost endless batteries and autonomy of Chinese electric cars. And you're probably wondering, how is it possible if in Spain electric cars travel about 300 or 400 kilometers without overstepping the accelerator pedal?

The answer is very simple: because there is a trick. It is something that we discuss in the article China has a secret weapon to conquer Europe: 1,000 kilometer electric cars that do not exist. In it we explained that the main reason for Chinese manufacturers to boast of figures is built with a homologation criterion that is too lax. A system that opens its hand more than even the previous NEDC cycle, which the WLTP later replaced.

The industry, therefore, has embarked on a mad race to make these promises a palpable reality. To achieve this, most voices in the industry point to solid-state batteries. Toyota believes it can have them ready before the end of this decade and openly talks about ranges of 1,200 kilometers.

But someone has come forward. NIO has covered a total of 1,044 kilometers on a single charge. And he has broadcast it live.

A figure that promises

In the summer of 2022, Mercedes confirmed that its Vision EQXX had covered 1,200 kilometers on a single charge. This spectacular Mercedes prototype, which we had the opportunity to test shortly after, tried to get the most out of its aerodynamics (Cx of 0.17 when the most advanced current street cars have a Cx of 0.20 or higher).

Plus it was a car. designed by and for efficiency. Mercedes did not confirm the type of batteries used or their size. It only detailed that these were less than 100 kWh but did not specify the type of chemistry used or the energy density it hid.

It did include a solar roof to recover part of the lost energy and ensured that 95% of the energy consumed by the car went to the wheels. Therefore, inside it shone a low-consumption screen, air conditioning and little else. The car had undergone a weight loss diet that left it at 1,750 kg despite its almost five meters long. A Mercedes EQS weighs 2,585 kg.

The great incentive Mercedes' record was how it had managed to cover this distance. On his trip, he headed to Silverstone from Stuttgart. Along the way, he would encounter roads of all types and always traveled at the maximum speed allowed or at the pace of traffic. On the Autobahn sections, without limit, he moved at an average of 140 km / h.

The figures achieved by the NIO ET7 are not so striking in this sense but they do have another merit: it is a car already approved for circulation and will be able to mount the batteries that have allowed it to cover more than a thousand kilometers on a single charge.

The test was completely recorded live, as explained in Car News China. In fact, one of the drivers who took control of the vehicle was NIO's own CEO, William Li. The trip began in Shanghai and lasted up to a total of 14 hours. During it, two passengers were always accommodated in the car.

The new semi-solid state battery that NIO will soon put on sale was used for the test. This 150 kWh battery in size promises record-breaking autonomy for a street vehicle, as demonstrated with this test in real traffic. According to the company, this battery has an energy density much higher than current ones, reaching 260 Wh/kg. And to get the most out of it, they claim that the cooling of the battery is six times better than the rest of their energy stores. They expect it to go into production in April.

Yet the size of NIO's battery is exactly the same as its 100 and 75 kWh energy stores, so they can be mounted on the same platform. They claim that it is only 20 kg overweight, compared to the 100 kWh battery, but, evidently, this problem is solved with a much greater autonomy.

The biggest problem is its price, since purchasing one can be as expensive as buying a Mercedes C-Class. This delves into the problem that Toyota highlighted when it presented its solid-state battery plan for the coming years. Its production is so expensive that, for now, it will only reach the most expensive and performance vehicles. Nissan's decision to debut its own with its Nissan GT-R points to the same path.

At the moment, there are only conjectures as to what the price of these solid-state batteries may be, but what is not conjecture and is a reality is the data provided by NIO during its test.

The company has confirmed that the vehicle was used 92% of the time with the Navigate-on-Pilot+ (NOP+), the company's most advanced semi-autonomous driving system, with which the maximum speed for driving was limited to 90 km/h. With this, the average speed of the trip was 83.9 km/h and its average consumption was 13.2 kWh/100 km.

Although it is clear that the company knew that exceeding 90 km/h would reduce the car's range, the average speed of 83.9 km/h is high. In fact, in tests with the Mercedes Vision EQXX, the German prototype fell behind by an average of 83 km/h. They are, therefore, very good figures to take into account.

In addition, Car News China provided other information about the trip. The temperature was maintained between -2ºC and 12ºC, with the interior at an average temperature of 20ºC and the trip covered a distance with five meters of positive gradient, starting at 18 meters above sea level and ending at 23 meters, as it was always traveled as close to the coast as possible. The maximum altitude reached was 316 meters.

The trip started in Shanghai and ended near Xiamen, in the Longjudong service area and lived up to expectations. “William, you better make an extra-large cup of coffee, as this is going to be the largest EV livestream ever,” He Xiaopneg, founder and CEO of Xpeng, warned as the broadcast began.

