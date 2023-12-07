Metroid 4 was announced in June 2017, so it has been almost 7 years in development; However, it is one of the most eventful projects in Nintendo’s history. Why is it still taking so long? The game it would be readybut still it would look bad.

Since announcing that it would restart the development of Metroid 4 in 2019, Nintendo has not made any comments about the project, which suggests that, although the project will not end up being canceled, the company could well apply the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and do what Metroid 4 be intergenerational and reach both Nintendo Switch like the rumored Nintendo Switch 2.

Why is Nintendo still not talking about Metroid 4?

Well, in the midst of the news drought and the approach of one more anniversary of the Metroid 4 reveal announcement, the informant PapaGenos announced that the reason why Nintendo would continue to delay the long-awaited game is because his movie scenes look bad.

According to the tipster, Metroid 4 is “practically finished“and has been for a long time”a while“, but says that what prevents Nintendo from preparing its launch is the state of the game’s scenes and that the company would need more time to polish this section.

PapaGenos says that the fact that Metroid Prime 4 is almost ready makes him think that pronto we should see him reappear. In that sense, the informant also believes that it is still a Nintendo Switch game, but he does not rule out that this plan may have changed. Finally, he stated that he has not heard anything about a possible participation in The Game Awards 2023.

Nintendo still would not be satisfied with the graphic quality of Metroid Prime 4

It is worth reminding you that it is about unofficial informationbecause until now neither Retro Studios in Nintendo They have not confirmed or denied this information (nor will they), so you should take it as such.

However, you must consider that this is the same informant who anticipated the existence of the remake of Super Mario RPG days before its official announcement, as well as the one that announced that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl would have a sequel. That being said, it seems PapaGeno has proven to have reliable sources.

In case you missed it: Nintendo has just canceled a major event after multiple threats of attacks.

Are you waiting to play Metroid Prime 4? Do you think it will come out in time before the Nintendo Switch takes over? Tell us in the comments.

Metroid Prime 4 is still in development and still has no release date or window. You can find more news related to the franchise if you visit this page.

