Nintendo itself already said it. “All those rumors circulating on the internet are inaccurate.” This is how forceful the head of Nintendo was in some past statements, and although we did not know what details he was referring to exactly, he continued to leave a permanent mystery in everything related to Nintendo Switch 2. And just now we are getting this other information that, perhaps, we could properly link to everything that happened.

OLED screen for Switch 2, but from Samsung

A few weeks ago a series of rumors suggested that the future Nintendo console that will replace the current Switch would once again have a LCD screen as main configuration. This clashed quite a bit with Nintendo’s roadmap, which currently has an OLED model as its most advanced model, so starting over with inferior technology feels like a step backwards.

Everything could be due to the commitment to launch a cheaper model, however, there were no indications that the OLED screen would be present with another higher model. Until now. And the Korean media ChosunBiz assures that Nintendo is in negotiations with Samsung to receive the supply of OLED panels for your next console.

This information appears after Valve also negotiated with Samsung for its screens (present in the nueva Steam Deck OLED), since, although initially the supplier of these panels was going to be the Chinese company BOE, it seems that the shadow of a possible lawsuit by Samsung for patent infringement has encouraged both companies to bet on Samsung Display.

Taking into account that this litigation could drag on for months and months of negotiations, Nintendo prefers to pay a higher price and bet on Samsung in order to avoid possible resulting delays, while also avoiding compromising the launch of its new console.

The OLED must be present

We can’t imagine a Switch 2 without an OLED screen, really. At least since the day of launch there are two models, a much cheaper LCD one and another OLED for those looking for the best image quality. It is not Nintendo’s own strategy, but if it is the only solution for an OLED model to arrive at launch, so be it.

Let’s hope then that the rumors that pointed to the commitment to LCD are wrong and we finally see the launch of a Switch 2 with an OLED screen without possible cuts.

Fuente: Chosun

Via: SamMobile