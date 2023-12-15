It seems that it is time to say goodbye to this game, as Nintendo has been informed. In this case we are talking about a title that is going to disappear from Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, developer MAGES and publisher Rocket Panda Games have confirmed the removal of Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive from the Switch eShop on March 4, 2024 due to issues with the game engine. Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate is in development for Switch with new features, scheduled for release in 2024.

Rocket Panda Games is in charge of this new title, ensuring improvements in gameplay and online features. Current versions will be removed from digital stores, but owners will retain access. The team has thanked fans and promises more of Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate coming soon.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don't forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.