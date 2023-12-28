Nintendo has announced which are the 30 most downloaded Switch games during 2023 and the first place is not occupied by its own production.

2023 It has been one of the best years in history for the video game sector, with big releases that have impressed the entire industry, with Baldur's Gate III winning Game of the Year at The Game Awards gala. For Nintendo, specifically, it has also been an excellent year, which could be the last before making the leap to Nintendo Switch 2, where there have been great releases such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom o Super Mario Bros. Wonder. However, None of them appear as the most downloaded game on the eShop.

And in recent months a phenomenon has emerged that has completely eclipsed any of Nintendo's own production: Suika Game. The fruit stacking game has been quite a sensation, to the point of becoming the most downloaded game on Nintendo Switch throughout 2023. Of course, many factors must be taken into account to determine this listing, such as the price of the title and its full layout in digital formatso it does not mean that it is the best-selling game on the hybrid console.

In fact, positions 2, 3 and 4 on the list are really worthy, taking into account that they are three of the major releases of the course on Nintendo Switch and that they are also available in physical format. You can see the list below:

Suika GameZelda: Tears of the KingdomPikmin 4Super Mario Bros. WonderDragon Quest Monsters: The Dark PrinceMario Kart 8 DeluxeSplatoon 3Overcooked 2Super Mario RPGFire Emblem EngageMonster Hunter RiseZelda: Breath of the WildPokemon PúrpuraMega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 2Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide ClassicsAnimal Crossing: New HorizonsPhoenix Wright: Ace Attorney TrilogyMinecraftMega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1Kirby’s Return to Dream Land DeluxeSuper Smash Bros. UltimateHuman: Fall FlatPersona 4 GoldenAmong UsMomotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de MawatteruPikmin 2Pokemon EscarlataNintendo Switch SportsPikmin 1Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban

Draw attention the absence of Metroid Prime Remastered, one of the great releases at the beginning of the year on Nintendo Switch that had its first push digitally. However, it seems that it has not been enough to enter this top 30 of the most downloaded video games on the console.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch

In relation to the best-selling Nintendo Switch games, 2023 has been marked by the excellent emergence of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with almost 20 million of copies sold, while Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have settled to reach 23.23 million. Nevertheless, The undisputed king of the generation remains Mario Kart 8 Deluxefrom whom it will be difficult to remove the throne with his 57.01 million copies. These are the 10 best-selling games to date.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 57.01 millionAnimal Crossing: New Horizons – 43.38 millionSuper Smash Bros. Ultimate – 32.44 millionThe Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 31.15 millionSuper Mario Odyssey – 26.95 millionPokémon Sword and Shield – 26.02 millionPokémon Scarlet and Purple – 23.23 millionSuper Mario Party – 19.66 millionThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – 19.50 millionNew Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 16.70 million

Will have to see How 2024 develops for Nintendo Switchbut it will be difficult to overcome a year like the one that is about to close.

